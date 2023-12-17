Why youths’ re driving Africa’s hip hop scene – Jeriq

24-year-old rising hip-hop artiste, Jeriq, has asserted Africa’s growing influence and youth-driven hip hop scene through a concert in his hometown of Enugu, Nigeria.

The concert, themed: ‘Jeriq Hood,’ attracted over 15,000 energetic fans who packed Okpara Square.

While delivering a high-energy set, seamlessly delivering trap music in his native language, Igbo and pidgin, Jeriq engaged the crowd with his confidence and lively showmanship.

According to a statement, an emotional moment came when Jeriq was given a portrait of his mother by a young fan.

It stated that deeply moved, Jeriq donated 1 million naira to the artist on the spot, later gifting 300,000 each to others.

The statement reads: “His strategic vision earned praise for expanding the genre’s limits through creative collaboration.

“While not without minor glitches, the resoundingly successful event sparked a new drive for entertainment hubs in Enugu.

“Jeriq Hood set a new bar for ambition and youth culture that will inspire upcoming editions and beyond. Most importantly, it cemented Jeriq as not just a rapper, but a bold hip-hop innovator.

“Jeriq Hood had an incredible lineup that kept the energy soaring. From DJ Sixty’s opening beats to the explosive performances by rising stars like Apete, Swissbanc, and Mendoo, the night was a non-stop thrill.

“Jeriq Hood unfolded like a journey through the hip-hop galaxy, featuring talents like Yaga, Tush, Aguero Banks, Wizard Chan, DJ Boiler, MC Lord L, and more. Jeriq’s strategic introductions of international artists like Knucks from the UK, Ok-Effect, and Leczy from South Africa gave color to the show.

“MC Marc Swag the official host of the event, took us on a journey through the hip-hop galaxy, artists like Yaga, Aguero Banks, Wizard Chan, Quincy,DJ Boiler, MC Lord L brought in the ginger which ushered in Jeriq on stage around 1:30 PM, following the crowd intense demand for Jeriq to come on stage.

“Jeriq introduced Sambalitual, the popular name he has dropped so many times in his songs, the UK base rapper Knucks, Ok-Effect, and Leczy from South Africa adding them.

“This was followed by performances from Kolaboy, Psycho YP, Alpha P, Chike, and Oxlade, who took turns in an unmissable sequence to entertain the energetic crowd.

“Jeriq kept the energy alive, bringing up Victony, King Perry, Odunsi, Ajebohustler, Blaqbonez, and finally, Zlatan. Days after the explosive Jeriq Hood event, Enugu remains on the trend table abuzz with excitement and conversation on creative space in the city.

“As the dust settles, a few organizational hiccups have come to light – particularly around event security and concession stands. However, any shortcomings are dwarfed by glowing reviews.

“Both attendees and commentators alike praise Jeriq as a visionary promoter for African hip hop culture. By defiantly betting on his home region instead, he demonstrated loyalty along with business savvy by domesticating his brand in a very solid way.

“Due to the success, many are already looking ahead, many have asked whether Jeriq Hood will become an annual mega-concert in Enugu. While Jeriq himself has hinted at a possible 2024 edition in Onitsha, much depends on continued fan support.

“However Enugu tourism officials seem enthused by the influx of visitors and planning to return the infamous ROAD BLOCK which is expected to be a bigger production with bigger budgets.

“If all goes well, Jeriq may have sparked a new entertainment tradition for Enugu and beyond. Anchored by grit, authenticity and regional flair, the Jeriq Hood brand boasts enough flashy appeal and grassroots draw to evolve into an iconic annual hip-hop pilgrimage.”