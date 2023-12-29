Home » Entertainment » Why you must enjoy your life as a Nigerian above 30 years – Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
Entertainment

December 29, 2023

Why you must enjoy your life as a Nigerian above 30 years – Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Why you must enjoy your life as a Nigerian above 30 years – Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Popular media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has advised Nigerians aged 30 and above to ensure they enjoy their lives

According to Ebuka, with an average life expectancy of nearly 70 years, turning thirty signals the start of the second stage of life.

He urged persons in this age bracket in Nigeria to concentrate on living life to the fullest.

Ebuka also emphasized the importance of cherishing one’s life experiences after the age of 30.

He wrote: “If you’re 30+ in Nigeria, you’re probably already in the 2nd half of your life based on our life expectancy. Try dey enjoy”.

Vanguard News

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.