Why we’re seeking amendment of NIMN Act in NASS — NIMN boss

By Tunde Oso

President and Chairman of Council of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria, NIMN, Idorenyen Enang, has said the NIMN Act of 2003, establishing the Institute, which has gone through the first reading at the National Assembly, was in a bid to further strengthen the regulatory framework and enhance the efficacy of the Institute.



Enang who disclosed this in a chat with newsmen, said the NIMN Council understands the importance of maintaining a regulatory role and ensuring the sustainability of the industry and as the NIMN; we will serve as thought leaders and create advocacy channels to champion the interests of our members and the industry as a whole.



Unveiling other initiatives of the Council, Enang said, “We are committed to continuously expanding our membership base and providing a supportive community for all.”



“As a matter of fact, we will operate an inclusive strategy that allows us focus of cross sectoral alliances with passion and interest clusters that serve the marketing discipline. We aim to attract professionals serving in marketing capacities across these frontiers, bring them into the fold and also equip them for the tasks ahead in building not only businesses but the nation at large.



“At the heart of our organization is a focus on the quality of people. We firmly believe that by attracting and nurturing top talent, we can elevate the marketing industry as a whole. We are dedicated to providing opportunities for growth and development, ensuring that our members have access to the latest industry trends and best practices.

“To facilitate this, we have planned and will implement various learning and development initiatives for our corporate members. These include bootcamps, masterclasses, and executive roundtables in the coming year. These programmes aim to enhance the skills and knowledge of our members, allowing them to stay ahead in an ever-evolving marketing landscape.



“As we look towards the future, we are reimagining our NIMN organization by focusing on clusters and restructuring our chapter network across the country. This will enable us to better serve our members and create more localized communities that cater to their specific needs and interests.



“A crucial aspect of our growth strategy is building a strong pipeline of student and graduate membership. We believe in the power of education and the potential of young professionals”.