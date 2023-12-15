Why we were ranked No.1 in prevention, response to SGVB – Lagos DSVA boss

Following the recent ranking of Lagos state as the number 1 in the prevention and response to Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGVB) in Nigeria, Vanguard’s Precious Chukwudi interviewed Titiola Vivour-Adeniyi, the Executive Secretary of Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, to discuss the agency’s journey, achievements, challenges and future plans for fighting SGVB. Vivour-Adeniyi acknowledged that the agency’s win was not theirs alone, but belonged to all the superheroes, including the judiciary, legislature and executive bodies, who collaborated with them in the fight against SGVB. She further explained that there is still a long way to go in terms of their ability and desire to respond to and prevent SGVB, and that they aim to be the pacesetters for all things related to sexual and gender-based violence in Nigeria.

As the pioneer Executive Secretary of Lagos State Sexual and Domestic Violence Agency (DSVA), kindly compare how things were in the past and the changes that exist today in justifying the establishment of DSVA?

The main reason, or one of the main reasons, for the establishment of a full-fledged statutory agency devoted to preventing and responding to domestic and sexual violence is because government saw the need for it. And I believe it’s a demonstration of political will. We need political will to address this menace. And the government felt it was expedient to ensure sustainability of the different initiatives that we had put in place as a response team.

Of course, as a response team, there was no backing of the law. It was an inter-ministerial team with no adequate budgetary allocation even in terms of staffing, office space, statutory functions and powers so that structures, roles and responsibilities are clearly delineated. These are some of the benefits of metamorphosis from a response team into a statutory agency.

For a state like Lagos, with over 26 million people, what are the challenges, and how will you rate your interventions and response to gender-based violence?

The challenges that we experience vary. We have societal challenges. We’re going against culture, we’re going against the norms that have been passed from generation to generation, and it’s not going to change overnight. A situation where survivors or victims are blamed, need to feel guilty for being raped or being abused is quite an anomaly. And so we have those challenges where patriarchy rears its ugly head, and we have gender inequality, which encourages the perpetration of sexual and gender based violence. So we have that as a major challenge.

Of course, we experience some challenges from the people that we are trying to assist. I speak of the victims and the survivors, and I think it’s also important that we understand what violence does to a person. It inhibits their capacity, in some instances, to make informed decisions. And so you have situations where the person reports the case and the next day the person comes and says they want to withdraw the case. Meanwhile, you’ve already put things in motion. Perhaps the case has been escalated to the police or your documents, your file has been compiled and it’s been charged to court, and the person comes back to say he or she is not interested in proceeding. Of course, that’s another challenge.

But as professionals, we understand that a survivor may go or leave or flee an abusive relationship up to six times before they eventually leave. And obviously, some may not be lucky enough to leave alive. So we cannot afford to let that get to us. Rather, we try to put a high premium in ensuring that the survivor is able to access counseling, psycho-social support, so that they are empowered, their minds are empowered, and they’re able to take a decision for themselves and run with it.

Of course, we also have institutional challenges. I don’t think there is any institution that can boost of perfection, right? And so everybody in this space, all the institutions working in this space, we all have, always have to be on the same page, working towards one common goal, which is ensuring survivors are able to access justice and perpetrators are held accountable.

So it’s a work in progress. And that obviously influences the kind of programs that we organize for responder-agencies in terms of capacity building, strengthening our coordination, capacity and training.

How educated are Lagosians about their rights, and what is DSVA doing to promote the spread of awareness/education on SGVB?

We understand the role of education. That is classroom education. And then we also know the role of heightening awareness, letting people be informed about these issues.

When we were a response team, I believe it was in 2017, we conducted a perception survey. We wanted to understand the perception of residents of Lagos towards these issues: ‘Do people even know that these are crimes?’ ‘Do people know support services that exist?’

And we were able to visit 10 local government areas, and the feedback we got was not too encouraging. People had an idea, a faint idea of what these issues were, but they did not know, for instance, that rape attracted up to life imprisonment. Some people did not know that domestic violence was also criminal in nature. Some people did not know the different forms of sexual violence.

They just thought, ‘Oh, rape is the only form of sexual violence’. And then, obviously, some people did not know the support services that exist for survivors to take advantage of. But fast forward to 2023. We went again recently, and we’ve seen a heightened awareness. Because of heightened awareness, there’s an increased level of knowledge about this. We are not where we are striving to be, but in terms of access to information, in terms of increased knowledge about these issues, and more importantly, support services that people can access to get help, we are recording some slight success in that regard.

Apart from the punitive measures meted out to perpetrators, are there corrective methods to help them heal and become more responsible to society?

Nobody was born an abuser. Abuse is a learned behavior. We are all a product of our socialization. And we actually have the research that shows this. If you bring up a child in a toxic environment, in an environment that has normalized violence, if that child does not receive counseling, psychosocial support, there’s a very high risk that that child will grow up to perpetrate violence or be attracted to people that will perpetrate violence against him or her.

And so we know this, and we also know that not everybody will serve life imprisonment convictions. For instance, sometimes some people will come back into the society, and that’s where the issue of recidivism comes in. So with that in mind, even as we are offering counseling interventions, psycho-social support and therapy for survivors, we also make that service available to willing perpetrators, especially of domestic violence.

The truth is, not all cases of domestic violence will be escalated to the court. Some cases, the parties may opt for alternative dispute resolution. And in the process of opting for alternative dispute resolution, we make that service of accessing, counseling, psychosocial support available. And we notice some success when we do that. When the parties, both parties, especially the alleged abuser, submits him or herself for counseling, we notice a change in behavior.

They are equipped with coping skills, their communication skills are enhanced, they express themselves better. And in situations where they are no longer together, they are able to co-parent where children exist. So that’s for domestic violence. We also do this for children who have witnessed intimate partner violence. Again, because we want to break the vicious cycle of abuse. We don’t want children growing up to think the abuse is normal. So even children who have witnessed the abuse or are now perhaps abusing, perhaps they’re physically abusive to their siblings, for instance; we make sure that that service exists and they are able to take advantage of that service at no cost.

In terms of sexual violence. What we do is we partner with the Nigerian Correctional Service, where we engage sex convicts, people serving their terms of imprisonment. We engage them in the correctional facility on various issues. We engage them because we know, again, that at some point, some of these convicts may come back into society.

So, in partnership with the correctional service, we actually developed a curriculum on coping skills, coping mechanisms, and just basically providing therapy and psychosocial intervention for sex convicts in the correctional facility. And so we do this knowing well that nobody was born an abuser. It’s important for us to reorientate mindsets and where we cannot reorientate mindsets because perhaps because of adulthood, then equip people with coping skills, help them to communicate effectively in the case of domestic violence, where we know the lack of effective communication is one of the triggers of domestic violence.

There is a report that the number of men who report domestic abuse perpetrated by their wives has doubled in recent years. How does DSVA attend to this peculiar case?

The truth is that we know that gender-based violence is typically perpetrated against women and girls, but we also know that men and boys can also be victims or survivors of domestic and sexual violence, and the law does not respect gender.

The criminal law and the child rights law say any person; even the protection against domestic violence says any person who is experiencing violence. So we operate from the mindset that truly anybody can experience domestic violence or sexual abuse. We use the same vigour, passion, and commitment that we deploy to a female survivor, and the same passion, commitment, and professionalism are what we deploy to a male survivor.

Even in terms of the personnel in the office, we try to make sure that there’s a representation of the male gender. Also, in terms of the professionals that would engage the victim of the survivor, who may be a man in this scenario. And so, again, as a survivor-centered agency, our work is not to tell you what to do.

We are not there to advise; we are there to counsel on the different available options, and we empower you to decide for yourself. So it’s not our work to tell a new survivor what to do. Rather, we inform him of the different options for activities, be it escalating to the police, obtaining a restraining order against an admitted spouse, opting for alternative dispute resolution, or filing in court. Whatever it is, we make those options available, and we devise support services that they’re able to decide for themselves.

Lagos State Government was recently ranked number one in the prevention and response to Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGVB) in the country. How was the state able to achieve this?

This ranking was done by Invictus Africa in partnership with Budgit Foundation and with support from Ford Foundation, and it’s basically the inaugural humanity index.

This year’s thematic area is on the state’s response to sexual and gender based violence. It’s basically based on five core areas: laws and policies, access to information, legal justice, support services, and budget allocation and spending. And states were ranked based on their efforts in addressing those five major areas, and the ranking was done in color codes, and Lagos actually emerged as number one, as the only blue state. I think it’s encouraging when one’s work is being validated, and as we said, it is a collective win.

There’s no ministry, department or agency that can provide all the services that survivors require. And so it’s a win for the legislature, it’s a win for the judiciary, it’s a win for the executive, it’s a win for all the superheroes working behind the scene, ensuring that survivors are able to access justice and perpetrators are held accountable.

But more importantly, we know that we’ve not even scratched the surface in terms of our ability and our desire to respond and prevent, and continue to be the pace setters for all things that pertain to sexual and gender-based violence in Nigeria. So, of course, this will encourage us, for us to do more. But we cannot afford to remain in a jovial situation because we know that a lot remains undone.

