Why we need to oil Rotary Foundation – Rotarian Ejezie

By Jimoh Babatunde

The giant strides of Rotary club in eradicating polio all over the world and many other signature projects would not have been possible but for the club foundation that pull the funds together.

This was disclosed by the District Governor of Rotary International District 9110, Ifeyinwa Ejezie, as the Rotary District 9110 gathered together with their guests, and friends to unwind at the Muson centre, Lagos for this year’s Rotary Foundation Dinner and Dance.

“The giant strides of Rotary particularly the eradication of Polio all over the world is only possible because of the Rotary Foundation. Besides Polio, so many other signature projects ongoing like the $2m Malaria eradication grant in Zambia, the maternal and Child project of over $400m in Nigeria and so on are only possible because of Rotary Foundation.”

She added that the various Peace and conflict resolution, prevention and universities programs being funded all over the world is but for the Rotary Foundation too.

“During the month there has been different kinds of activities at the club’s level and district, all aimed at creating awareness and to deliberately raise fund for the Rotary Foundation.

“This Foundation Dinner dance, therefore, is like a climax of it all for the month.”

Rotarian Ejezie informed the guests that the foundation being the engine without which Rotary International cannot function uptimally requires continual oiling by way of donation and contributions.

“Forum such as this is where we invite our partners and friends to come and support the foundation with donations so that Rotary International and Rotarians all over the world can keep doing the projects and services that impact positively on our different communities and preventing diseases across the world.”

While thanking Past President Rotary Club, Maryland, Ikeja, Bamidele Onalaja, and his committee for putting the Dinner together, Ejezie assured guests and donors that whatever money contributed to the foundation is save and will be used judiciously.

“I wish to thank you all for your contributions over the years to the Foundation and your never tiring attitude even in the face of economic hardships.