Why we must deal with sexual injustice in Nigeria — NPC, UNFPA

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The National Population Commission, NPC and the United Nations Population Fund, UNFPA, have emphasized the need to deal with sexual injustice in Nigeria.

The two institutions spoke at the 4th Anniversary of the Nairobi Summit on ICPD25 with the theme: “Sexual and Reproductive Justice Cannot Wait: All Rights, Women/Girls and Young People, Act Now”.

In his remarks, the Chairman, NPC, Nasir Isa-Kwarra, maintained that addressing sexual injustice in Nigeria was a matter of urgency and should remain priority.

He said, “Addressing prevailing Sexual and reproductive injustice is urgent, should be prioritized and can only be realized when women, girls and young people in Nigeria have access to quality and timely information and counselling that shapes and empower them to live healthy, productive and fulfilled lives as well as practice a regime of responsible reproductive lives/patterns”.

Isa-Kwarra extended his appreciation to stakeholders for their support in ensuring the end to injustice against women and called for a combined effort in tackling the menace.

According to him, “May I pause, to thank Stakeholders who join consensus with the government of Nigeria at Nairobi and all other stakeholders, including the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), women groups, various institutions of leadership at the community level, donors, partners, the Media and individuals for all the efforts and interventions implemented to ensure all exiting injustice against women, girls and young people are addressed at all levels.

“I seize this opportunity to say thank you to everyone present, and to remind us that addressing this injustice is a collective responsibility. Therefore, let us unite to ensure sexual and reproductive justice for women, girls and young people is prioritized, guaranteed and secured”.

Speaking in the same vein, the UNFPA Resident Representative, Dr. Gifty Addico, emphasized the need to remain steadfast in promoting and protecting the rights of all individuals, regardless of age, gender, or socio-economic status.

Addico, represented by Mr Dadhe Dashegot, said: “Four years ago, in Nairobi, the international community made a historic commitment to advancing the rights and well-being of women, girls, and young people through the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) Programme of Action. As we mark this milestone, it is crucial to reflect on our progress and renew our dedication to achieving the goals set forth in Nairobi.

“We find ourselves at a critical juncture where the world faces unprecedented challenges, from the ongoing global health crisis to economic uncertainties. However, in the face of these challenges, we remain steadfast in our commitment to promoting and protecting the rights of all individuals, regardless of age, gender, or socio-economic status.

“The call to action is clear: “All Rights, Women, Girls, and Young People, Act Now.” We must ensure that every person has the right to make autonomous decisions about their own bodies, free from coercion and discrimination. We must prioritize the needs of women, girls, and young people, recognizing the unique challenges they face and empowering them to exercise their rights fully”.