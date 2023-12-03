Why we are using music, arts to inspire young ones – Arifalo

The Visionary, H2:14 Global Missions, who is also the Producer, The Next Hero Concert, Rev. Dotun Arifalo, has said her organisation’s use of Music, Arts and Dance Empowerment, MADE, to inspire young school children is to help develop them physically, mentally, socially and spirituality.



Speaking at the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Akoka, where a concert was held for 85 pupils drawn from public secondary schools in Surulere area of Lagos, Arifalo opined that helping to discover and nurture the innate talents in those young ones was a way of giving them the hope some of them have lost because of factors beyond their control.

The concert featured solo performance, group dance performance, a band performance playing original music, and an orchestra performance. Though not a competitive event, outstanding participants were rewarded with scholarship awards donated by sponsors to specialised schools to hone their skills.

“Because of the kind of background some of them have, they may think there is no way they can go far in life or that there is nothing tangible they can contribute to the society. But we want to help change their mind sets and give them a vision, make them feel like “if I can do this, I can do anything”. Give them something to be proud of, give them something to look forward to.

“We want to help them see that they are heros, help them believe in themselves, help them catch a vision for their lives. The plays were amazing and mind blowing. I mean someone just said right now that some of them were not confident, not even sure they could pronounce full sentences but here they are confident and amazing and just looking forward to what will happen next year. We will have a year internship with these kids and we will bring in more young ones into it,” Arifalo said.

The Project Manager, Dr. Ayomide Olofinjana, expressed satisfaction with the performance of the pupils, saying it would move the organisers to do more.

Olofinjana added that the focus was on public schools because that is where more than 70 percent of Nigerians educate their children.

Dr Helen Paul, a society celebrity, thanked Arifalo and her team for embarking on such a project.

“It is a great concept in the fact that most people are focusing on children but not in this aspect using arts and music to communicate. It is a powerful idea. I love it and the children have done so well, in fact I first thought that they were professionals when I came in, that where did they get them or maybe they just went to rent them but these guys are good. Job well done to the directors, the executive producers, producers, assistant director, costumer, the set people, the make up guys , the technical crew in general well done, then to the actors, fantastic work,” she said.

One of the participants, Ugwu Kelvin of Surulere Junior Secondary School said he and his colleagues have learnt a lot and thanked the organisers for helping them to develop the innate talents in them.