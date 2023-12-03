Why we are going fully digital — Adeolu Olufeko

Adeolu Olufeko, CEO, The Avenue Gadgets and Electronics (Tagelagos), has described the brand’s recent decision to disband its physical storefront and go fully digital under its trademarked brand, Adeolu Khafre, as a strategic response to economic challenges.

“It is a strategic response to economic challenges affecting businesses globally, especially inflation, which has eroded profit margins for traditional storefronts,” Adeolu said.

Explaining that the transition to a fully digital platform does not mean a loss of personalised service and community engagement, the tech boss said: “The online space will serve as a virtual meeting point, offering a broader range of products and services, maintaining the sense of community that The Avenue Gadgets and Electronics has fostered.

“Adeolu Khafre will emerge as the banner carried over the next several years, upholding the legacy of both existing and innovative custom products.

“The store’s success is evident, having sold over 10,000 units of the AYO/NCHO Mancala, one of the brand’s innovation.

The Avenue Gadgets and Electronics has also collaborated with miners, providing communities with access to gemstones, drones, telescopes, and other hard-to-find products. This multifaceted approach reflects the store’s commitment to offering unique items, contributing to its standing as a technological haven.

“Consumers can now explore the digital aisles from the comfort of their homes, knowing the community’s favorite tech destination is evolving to meet their needs. The digital office will feature interactive elements, fostering a sense of exploration reminiscent of the physical store.”

Emphasising his commitment to the technology space, Adeolu said: “My commitment to this community is unwavering. Going fully online allows us to continue serving our neighbors while adapting to the economic realities we face.”