Why Southern Kaduna’s honouring Lekwot, Agwai, Kukah, Makarfi, others – Bobai

THE Chairman of the Central Planning Committee of the maiden edition of Southern Kaduna Festival 2023, Rear Admiral Fergusson Dukas Bobai (retd), yesterday, said Southern Kaduna is honouring the former Military Administrator of old Rivers State, Major-General Zamani Lekwot (retd), and former Chief of Defence State, General Martin Luther Agwai (retd), the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Dr Matthew Hassan Kukah, former Governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi, and others based on the enormous impact they have made as past and present leaders in the zone, which had brought about development, peace, unity, good governance, sense of belonging and cooperation in Southern Kaduna.

Bobai said the maiden edition of Southern Kaduna Festival 2023 kicks off Thursday, December 28, 2023, and it will also give posthumous awards to the late Governor of Kaduna State, Ibrahim Yakowa who died in a helicopter crash in December 2013, and also a posthumous SKGC recipient is former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Wazirin Jema’a, Alhaji Aliyu Mohammed.

The highest award, the Southern Kaduna Grand Commander (SKGC), according to the Chairman of the planning committee, shall; be bestowed on the former Military Administrator of old Rivers State, Major-General Zamani Lekwot (retd), and former Chief of Defence State, General Martin Luther Agwai (retd). Also on the SKGC list is the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Dr Matthew Hassan Kukah.

To also receive the SKCA award is the former Military Administrator of the state, Col Jafaru Isah who initiated efforts at granting more chiefdoms to the zone in 1996. Another recipient of the same SKCA award is Hon. Machu Bulus Gwall for his development initiatives. Two recipients are billed to also receive the Southern Kaduna service Award (SKSA). They are Chief Michael Hassan Usaini and a retired director in the Ministry of Education, Mr. Simon K. Auta.

Billed to attend the closing ceremony, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Tajudeen Abba who will serve as the Chairman of the Occasion.

The Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani is to serve as Special Guest of Honour, while Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri shall serve as Distinguished Guest of Honour. The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa is to serve as Guest of Honour. The Chief Host for the occasion is the Senator representing Kaduna South Zone 3, Senator Sunday Marshall Katung.

He said: “Starting from Thursday 28 – Saturday 30th December, Southern Kaduna will hold the maiden edition of the Southern Kaduna Festival (SKFES 2023) on the theme: ‘Experience Unity, Celebrate Culture’.

“The opening ceremony shall be declared open by the Deputy Governor, Her Excellency, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe.

“The essence of this festival is to celebrate our unity in diversity and bestow awards to deserving sons and daughters, including prominent Nigerians that are not indigenes of the zone, who have contributed to our development as a region. There will also be sporting activities, beauty pageant amongst 57 ethnic nationalities in the zone, among other competition.”

Meanwhile, he (Bobai) commended the Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, for demonstrating early signs of his willingness to ensure every section of the state was carried along in the administration of the state.

“His acceptance to attend the closing ceremony of SKFES 2023 on Saturday December 30 clearly indicates that he is committed to the unity of our state”, he said.