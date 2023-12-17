Why Rivers crisis must not be allowed to fester – Ikuli, Niger-Delta activist

By Clifford Ndujihe

National President Niger Delta Nonviolence Agitators Forum, NDNAF, and Executive Director, Centre for Peace Advocacy and Social Rehabilitation, CPASR, Wisdom Oniekpar Ikuli, in this interview spoke on the causes of the raging political crisis in Rivers State, the implications of the conflict for the state and Nigeria, and the way out.

What are the real issues behind the face-off between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike l, and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State?

The prevalent political crisis in Rivers State is festering despite President Bola Tinubu’s intervention because of Wike’s total disregard for the president. In an ideal situation, where there is respect for hierarchy and constituted authorities, Wike would have let go because of Mr President’s earlier intervention. The FCT minister has directly and indirectly sent a very loud message to Nigerians and the international community that Mr. President does not have the authority or control over him.

On what went wrong between Wike and Fubara giving their cordial relationship before the general polls

While I agree with the fact that the crisis came as a surprise to many observers because of the seeming mutual relationship between Wike and his godson Governor Siminalayi Fubara, for me, it was not surprising or unexpected even though it came a little bit too early. Those who know Wike very well will tell you that he is a non-conformist. He is like an idol that cannot be satisfied. He does not respect or value relationship except a situation where the other party is ready to continually play the role of the fool. The key contentious issues are already in the public domain. They revolve around the quest for total control. Wike wants to make history as the politician that governed two states synonymously. Even though he is the Minister and Governor of FCT as he would love to be addressed, he still wants to be in charge of the day to-day running of the affairs of Rivers State.

That was the reason he singlehandedly appointed 15 of the 16 commissioners in the Fubara administration. It is on record that he was the one that appointed the Chief of Staff, Government House. He appointed the Chief Security Officer, CSO, of the governor. He appointed the Chief Judge of the state. He appointed his younger brother, Mr. Martins Amaewhule, as the Speaker of the state House of Assembly. He appointed the Deputy Speaker and all the principal officers of the assembly.

He asked Governor Fubara not to approve any fund above N50 million without his express approval. He is the one that uses the two state-owned private jets that are always parked at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. The governor seeks his approval before using any of the jets that are fuelled and maintained with Rivers State taxpayers’ money.

He asked the governor not to attend any function in Abuja but should rather delegate his Deputy who is maternally related to Wike. He also ordered the governor not to allow his wife to function as the First Lady of the state which is the reason the wife of Governor Fubara is never seen at any public function. Now, tell me, how many persons will ever allow or take such mess?

But Governor Fubara, being a very loyal and grateful young man, accepted and kept to the above religiously until Wike got angry over his moves and attempts to reconcile all leaders and people of Rivers State from all political divides in order to move the state forward in peace, unity and harmony. For Wike such moves are unacceptable, which is the reason he shouted that Governor Fubara was overstepping his bounds. This is just a summary of what is going on and it is a deliberate attempts to hold the state to ransom.

Some observers claim the two leaders appear to be toeing a familiar path, given the political trajectiry cum leadership succession In Rivers State politics. To what extent is this true and why?

It is worthy to note that what is happening in Rivers State is not new. We saw how Wike as Minister of State for Education, mobilised only four members of the then Rivers State House of Assembly to oust the then Speaker. Otelemaba Amachree and also suspended majority of the assembly members after the installation Evans Bipi as the Speaker. Then Governor Rotimi Ameachi, former boss of Wike decamped with members of the state executive council and the House of Assembly largely made up of PDP members to APC, yet they never created the needed impacts. At the moment, many watchers and pundits are blaming the new speaker of the Assembly, Edison Ehie, for being lenient and for delaying the suspension of the 27 assembly members, who defected same way Wike used only four Assembly members to suspend the then majority assembly members that were loyal to Governor Amaechi.

It is also a known fact that the issues that led to the escalation of militancy in the Niger Delta region started as political issues in the same Rivers State during the Sir Peter Odili administration. The delay and inability of the then President to call the key players and parties to order led to losses of countless lives, drastic cut and reduction in crude oil production due to blow-up of pipelines and other strategic facilities. That was the precarious situation then.

What do you think are the immediate and long-term effects of the raging political imbroglio?

The immediate and long term effects and implications of the current political imbroglio in Rivers State are immeasurable. Beside aggravating the insecurity in the region that is adjudged as the most peaceful and safest in the country could snowball into another round of oil war that shall affect the International oli companies, IOCs, and the Federal Government and further worsen our dwindling economy, which will have far-reaching excruciating impacts on Nigerians, who are already groaning under the pains of the prevalent harsh economy.

It is also pertinent to look at the overall overwhelming negative impacts on the international oil companies, multinationals considering the frustrations, difficulties, challenges and pains they are going through as a result of the ongoing avoidable Russia-Ukraine war and in the Middle East, particularly the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, which is crumbling global energy sources.

Rivers State occupies and also plays astrategic and pivotal role when it comes to Nigeria’s mono-economy. The country largely depends on crude oil and gas as the mainstay of the economy because of her position as the second highest crude oil and gas-producing state in Nigeria. Remember also that Rivers State host the famous Bonny Export Terminal of the Nigerian Liquiefied Natural Gas, NLNG,. It is a generally known fact that any crisis resulting from political unrest shall escalate into major insecurity issue in the region. President Bola Tinubu is one outstanding leader that knows the negative implications of any crisis that will lead to instability in the Niger-Delta and i am sure he will not allow the personal and selfish interest of one individual to throw the entire economy of the country and those of other foreign investors into jeopardy.

On what stakeholders in the state and region should do to stop the problem from degenerating and heightening tension

The issues are in the public and it revolves around the unbridled ego and quest of one individual to hold on to power. There are viral videos, where Wike was condemning the then issue between Bola Tinubu and his godson Akinwumi Ambode. Wike boasted and was emphatic that such godfatherism can never happen in Rivers State. But what is happening today? Sadly, this is the first in history of our contemporary democracy where members of the legislature in a state House of Assembly want to impeach a governor, who is the head of the executive arm without any allegations of constitutional breaches. Up to this very moment, the 27 defected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, who are loyal to Wike have not told the governor his offences that warranted their impeachment moves.

Moving forward, the Presidency, Service Chiefs, the IOCs, foreign embassies and all people of goodwill should call Wike to order but where he refuses, then he should be held responsible for whatever security challenges in the Niger Delta region.

On the implications of the Rivers crisis on direly needed fresh foreign investments in the oil and gas sector to complement the huge investment already on ground in the Niger-Delta region.

I have dwelt extensively on the implications of the actions of Wike and we all know that no foreign investor would want to come and invest or do business in an unsafe environment. The present situation in Rivers State can be likened to a keg of gun powder that is waiting to explode and no one can predict the exact outcome that may be very devastating.

What are some of the undercurrents of the decision of 27 members of the state House of Assembly to dump PDP for the APC?

To the best of my knowledge, the 27 dissident members of the Rivers State House of Assembly do not have genuine reasons for their irresponsible action. They are only doing the bidding of their paymaster, who hitherto used them to keep Governor Fubara under check until the escalation of the prevalent political crisis in the state. I believe it is not too late for them to retrace their misguided and misdirected steps in the overall interest of Rivers people instead of trying to satisfy the selfish interest of one individual.