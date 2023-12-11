Why pensioners, Nok yet to be paid gratuities, death benefits — PTAD

By Victor AhiumaYoung

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, PTAD, has begun an expanded computation project for verified Pensioners and next-of-kin, NoK of deceased pensioners, aimed at resolving their complaints of non-payment of Gratuity and Death Benefits respectively.

In a statement yesterday by the Head, Corporate Communication Unit, Gbenga Ajayi quoted the Executive Secretary PTAD, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme, as explaining that the expanded Project became necessary following a deluge of complaints from some pensioners and NoK of deceased pensioners over non-payment of their Gratuity and Death Benefits, many years after verification.

Dr. Ejikeme however informed that “the delay in NoK payments is as a result of the thorough and painstaking scrutiny NoK documents are subjected to avoid paying to the wrong beneficiary, as well as delays in getting responses from some organisations the deceased pensioners retired from.

“The Expanded Project will check and categorize all verified NoK files and claims of non-payment of gratuity aimed at identifying and paying all eligible NoK and pensioners with unpaid Gratuity.

“The Directorate, therefore, calls on Next-of-Kin of deceased pensioners who have been verified by PTAD but are yet to receive their payments, to send their complaints to [email protected] to enable the Project Team to investigate and resolve their complaints.