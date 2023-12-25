Why Pastor Adeboye sat on Royal chair – Olugbon

By Laolu Elijah, Ibadan

The Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, His Royal Majesty, Oba Francis Alao, has cleared the air on the heated criticism that trailed the visit of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye who sat on one of his chairs in the palace.

His reaction was a response to avalanche of criticisms by some people condemning the monarch for allowing it.

He said, “My attention has been drawn to different types of reactions to a photo circulating on social media where the G.O of RCCG, Pastor Adeboye sat on one of the palace chairs.

“Let me set the record straight by reminding all that Pastor Adeboye was in Orile-Igbon for an evangelism programme which held on the playground of Olugbon High School.

“His chopper landed in an open space within the palace from where I received him to my living room. We spent some time talking about Nigeria and Orile-Igbon before we moved to the venue of the programme where thousands of people already gathered.

“As a mark of honour, I offered one of the ceremonial royal chairs that are usually reserved for top dignitaries to Pastor Adeboye to be used at the programme. It should be noted that the chair is not the particular one that is reserved for the Olugbon, which can not be shared with anyone because of its spiritual and historical significance.

“The royal chairs are provided in palaces to honour high-ranking dignitaries, not to desecrate the throne.

“I, therefore, seek the understanding of all those expressing concern about the issue. There is a traditional royal chair that is meant for only the Kabiyesi, and there are traditional ceremonial chairs for very important persons. The throne of the ancient town of Orile-Igbon remains sacrosanct.”

Traditional Council

Earlier, the monarch said, “In the last 10 years, we do not have a central state traditional council as a result of all the past issues. But he(Governor Makinde) promised that in this second term, he is going to bring it to light again and things will be restructured.

“Everybody in the whole state; the five zones we have in Oyo State will fully participate and I pray for him that it will be done as he wishes.

“He meant it, I know and believe in him so much. That would happen soon, probably from next month by special grace of God.”

