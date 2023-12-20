Why Osimhen, Oshoala, others must support grassroots soccer – Mr. Macaroni

The new king of African football, Victor Osimhen, and Barcelona female club star, Asisat Oshoala, have been urged to support grassroots soccer to sustain the dominance of Nigerians in international soccer.

Speaking during the knockout stage of the 5th Cohesion grassroots football tournament, where 42 teams battled, leading Nigerian actor and content creator, Adebowale Adedayo, also known as Mr. Macaroni, urged the soccer stars to look inward to encourage up-and-coming grassroots stars to showcase their talents.

“Osimhen once said that as a young boy, he had to hawk in traffic almost every day to survive the numerous challenges his family faced. That was why I said we must support our own, and the likes of African football giant Victor Osimhen, Asisat Oshoala, and other footballers doing well outside should support grassroots football in Nigeria.

“Like Cohesion is doing, we all must come together to help build Nigeria. I have promised to reward female team winners with a substantial amount. Cohesion has taken a giant stride that would revolutionize grass-roots soccer. It is not enough to list things that are wrong with our country; it is also our duty to contribute to the development and prosperity of our great nation.”