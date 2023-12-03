Why Onetouchpay is a vision – Nwafor Bless

Nwafor Bless, popularly known as Bless, the Founder of Onetouchpay, has said that the dream that went into creating the platform makes it more than just an app.

He told newsmen that Onetouchpay is not just an app but a vision brought to life by himself and his team.

According to Bless, “Our vision at Onetouchpay goes beyond an app; it’s about making life easier for everyone by simplifying financial transactions.”

A statement noted that they are a beacon of utility and simplicity in the bustling world of digital convenience.

Bless, the visionary entrepreneur and driving force, who hails from Ezza North in Ebonyi State, Nigeria, is the Founder and Executive Chairman of Onestandphone. With a family of six, he embarked on a journey to revolutionize digital payments in Nigeria.

Onetouchpay, launched in September 2023, has quickly become a household name for making utility payments in Nigeria a breeze. Whether it’s electricity bills, online and cable TV subscriptions, airtime and data bundles or booking flights, Onetouchpay offers a one-stop solution for all.

He said the app assigns users three virtual accounts to receive funds, ensuring convenience and flexibility in managing payments. But amidst the convenience, one question arises: Is Onetouchpay legitimate?

He answered: “Rest assured, Onetouchpay is a legitimate platform that has partnered with approximately 10 service providers in Nigeria. It’s a testament to my commitment to providing secure and reliable payment solutions to the masses.

“I believe in the power of simplicity. With a single touch, you can manage all your payments and top-ups effortlessly.”

He noted that for those curious about the physical presence of Onetouchpay, the company has established its new headquarters in Enugu state on Ogui Road in a strategic move to further its mission of making payments accessible to all.

“The focus is on providing the most convenient utility and bill payment platform. Signing up is a breeze – just use your email or mobile number, and you’re in.

“In a world where time is precious, we are committed to making life more convenient and enjoyable. With a single touch, you can manage all your payments and top-ups effortlessly, saving you time and effort,” he assured.