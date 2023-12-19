Why Nigeria must prioritize research in internal security – Ogundipe, ex-UNILAG VC

Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe

By Adesina Wahab & Elizabeth Osayande

LAGOS: The immediate past Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has said efforts at driving economic growth in the country may be fruitless if research in internal security that will ensure the safety of investment, protect the welfare of citizens and resources, is not given the pride of place it deserves.



Ogundipe stated this on Tuesday in Ikeja, Lagos while delivering the keynote speech at the 2023 summit of the Education Writers Association of Nigeria, EWAN.



He spoke on the theme, “Research for national development: Nigeria’s internal security in focus”.

“Nigeria has been contending with internal security in various forms since independence. Most of the time, the challenges arise from competition for resources, land water among others. Internal insecurity leads to stunted economic growth, which negatively affects social cohesion and unity. It affects in the negative form, infrastructural development and human capital development won’t be enhanced.



“Foreign relations and diplomacy are badly affected too. Foreign Direct Investment is hampered because insecurity that does not go away keeps foreign investors away. The ways that internal insecurity has hampered our national development are many, but i know that research, science and innovation can play pivotal roles to enhancing internal security.



“Analysis and intelligence gathering is important. Using drones, CCTV cameras to monitor situations is necessary. Regarding cyber threats, some universities can be given the assignment to set up centres that would nip cyber crimes and threats in the bud,” he said.



In their goodwill messages, the Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education Tolani Ali-Balogun, who was represented by Director Education Resource Centre, Akinlade Omolayo and the Chairperson, Nigeria Labour Congress, Lagos State Chapter, Funmilayo Sessi opined that security is a collective responsibility and EWAN is trailing the blaze with proactive discussions and solutions towards securing Nigeria internally.



Earlier, EWAN Chairman, Mr. Mojeed Alabi, said the summit was avenue for researchers, policy makers and academia to brainstorm on the way forward with focus on national development and internal security.



While seeking a lasting role in governance for educational institutions, researchers and journalists to achieve relatable solutions, Alabi pledged the readiness of EWAN to continually contribute to the development of Nigeria.



The summit had three sessions that looked into specific issues raised.



The first session, moderated by veteran broadcaster, Mrs Bimbo Oloyede, had representatives of the Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC and the Nigeria Security Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC, on the panel that discussed Ogundipe’s paper.



The second session with the theme,”Financial security and future of banking in Nigeria, what needs from researchers,” was sponsored by UBA Plc.



The third session had the theme “Food security, health safety and environmental sustainability: What nexus? Researchers’ perspectives”, had Prof. Taibat Olaitan Lawanson presenting on paper on urban and regional planning.