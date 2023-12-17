Why macroeconomic modelling capacity remains low in Africa – Prof Urama

..as AfDB presents benchmark for macroeconomic models

The Chief Economist &Vice President, Economic Governance and Knowledge Management at the African Development Bank Group, Prof. Kevin Chika Urama, says despite positive strides in macroeconomic management on the continent, that macroeconomic modelling capacity in Africa has remained low.



He made this assertion, yesterday, in Abuja at the presentation of the report on Regional Dissemination of the Benchmark Macroeconomic Models for Effective Policy Management in Africa.



Urama said some countries continue to rely on simple models, which do not capture the complex intricacies and realities of the operation of their economies in a globalized world.



“In fact, one could say, that on several critical subjects of economic and public policy, some countries are blind dating with development.”

He said to bridge the capacity gap, policymakers in many African countries rely on external models and tools that do not necessarily take into consideration the contexts and realities of their economies.

“Some copy policy options that are deduced from models designed for other countries within different economic fundamentals and social, political, and cultural realities.



“Others rely on policy guidance provided by external experts who might not fully understand their local realities. Few effectively interrogate the policy recommendations and adapt them to their specific contexts.

The AfDB Vice President added that while there exists a plethora of policy recommendations on key policy challenges facing countries, policy implementation faces significant headwinds.

“While some argue that economic development is often a gamble, it has become evident that having sound models that are embedded in national realities improves the probability of winning the gamble.

“Strengthening capacity in macroeconomic modelling is therefore critical to inform better understanding of the dynamics of economies, formulation of good policy responses and prioritization, and shape effective policy implementation, monitoring and evaluation.



He said the African Development Bank Group in its commitment to strengthening Africa’s capacity launched tailored programs to enhance institutional capacity for effective macro-economic and public policy management to accelerate inclusive growth.



“Another key implementation program of our Capacity Development Strategy is the Executive Training Program on Macro-Economic Policy Management in Africa (MEMA).



“The study that informed the report we are disseminating today was commissioned to better understand the existing macro-economic modelling capabilities and tools in all African Countries to inform the curriculum and capacity development programs of MEMA that address the capacity development needs of countries.

Urama noted that Macroeconomic models provide the tools for countries to effectively understand and predict the behaviour of their economies, analyse policy response options, evaluate possible outcomes, and guide their implementation, monitoring and evaluation. “But models are only attempts to simplify realities in a logical manner to inform decision-making under specific assumptions, contexts and realities.

“Models are therefore as relevant as the extent to which it approximates realities and can inform appropriate decision making in specific contexts.”



He added that ” this report provides an inventory of existing models and modelling capacity in African countries based on an Africa-wide survey implemented by the Bank Group.



“It examines the relevance of the existing models to African development realities in the face of recurrent and dynamic challenges, considering, the significant heterogeneity in economic structures across the 54 African countries.



Urama added the report elicits understanding of the situation and maps the macroeconomic modelling capacity needs of African countries and develops protocols for cooperation in macro-economic policy management in Africa.”



Also speaking at the presentation, the Minster of Budget and National Planning, Alhaji

Atiku Bagudu, said what AfDB has done is interesting as it goes to a key aspect of the economic measurement and appreciation which is ownership



“I want to congratulate the AfDB for organizing and presenting this report on microeconomic benchmarking.



“The essence is to present and determine among a set of countries which one has domestically produced or agreed to a set of protocols or methodology for assessing economic performance.”



Bagudu added “as quite often when we are dealing with reports about models that we don’t know the methodology , we tend to thick differently about the results.



He said the report by the AfDB is important to his ministry as they have a microeconomic department and a modelling lab, “precisely what it does is to help us to stimulate effect of policies on the economy.”