Why it’s absurd for Fubara to present budget to four-member assembly – Lawyer

Nigerian lawyer Jiti Ogunye has justified why it is absurd for Governor Siminalayi Fubara to present a budget to four members of the Rivers State House Assembly.

Ogunye spoke in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday.

His comment comes on the heels of the political feud between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

Ogunye said, “It is absurd for any governor to present a budget before three or four members of the H ouse. How can four members declare the seat of 27 members vacant?

“I am insistent that a political solution should be found. That does not mean we are betraying the law. I am saying that too often issues that are not supposed to be brought to the court are brought to court. The courts are being misused by politicians.”

Ogunye said that he was impressed by the resolution the two warring leaders agreed to after meeting President Tinubu on Monday.

Recall that Fubara had presented the 2024 Appropriation Bill to four members of the state House of Assembly led by Edison Ehie, after 27 members of the House loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, on Monday, President Bola Tinubu met with Wike and Fubara to resolve the political crisis in the state.