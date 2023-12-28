Why infrastructure, education, others top my agenda for Warri – Agbolayah

Agbolayah

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chairmanship candidate for Warri South Local Government Council Area, in the 2024 election, Dr Toyin Agbolayah, has identified infrastructure development, enhancement of internally generated revenue, delivery of quality education, among others, as his vision for Warri South if elected.

Agbolayah, who said infrastructure provision and development was a vital expected deliverable of government, noted that his administration would focus on primary healthcare facilities.

The Chairmanship candidate, in a mission statement titled: ‘My Warri,’ said given his background, he would provide credible and innovative leadership if given the opportunity.

The statement reads in part: “Mbjectives and vision for Warri South are to restore the city through the promotion of peace and unity for development and progress through innovations; to provide more, and maintain existing infrastructures for the convenience of my Warri people; to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive; to align with the state government MORE agenda for Meaningful development, Oppotunites for all, Realistic reforms and enhanced Peace and Security; to maintain a clean, healthy and environment friendly Warri.

“In line with these objectives, the following are my five point agenda geared towards the rapid development and progress of our Warri: Health/infrastructure development; rural development and empowerment; peace/security; environmental sanitation and education.

“Infrastructure provision and development is a very vital expected deliverable of any government. This is due to its ability to boost the quality of life of the people, as well as provide economic development. Among others, our administration shall focus on Primary Health Facilities in the city. Presently, there are 13 PHC in Warri South LGA. Which are underutilized because they lack the needed facilities. As a result, most residents are not conscious of their existence, or they deliberately ignore their usage. We shall change this trend by revamping and improving these facilities, as well as motivate staff for effective delivery. We shall also look towards establishing a few more PHC’s in areas where they are mostly needed, especially the rural areas, with the aim of providing accessible and affordable primary health care for our people.

“It is known that a sizable part of the LGA lies in the rural area. We shall pay more attention to this by providing the needed development through the provision of facilities like pipe borne water, improved health care and other things that would add value to the lives of the rural inhabitants. Across the LGA, the welfare of youths, women and the elderly in the form of empowerment shall be given attention. There shall be at various times skill acquisition programmes where participants will be empowered and encouraged to contribute to the economy and development of the city. The welfare of senior citizens shall also be prioritszed in order for them to live a better and healthy lives, having been left unattended for long.

“The security of lives and properties of the people is the cardinal aim of any government. Even though Warri is seen by many as a vulnerable city prone to crisis due to its cosmopolitan culture, our administration will change this narrative and innovate means of promoting sustainable peace and unity among our people.

“We shall work closely and in synergy with the various security agencies in order to sustain and maintain the peace. Local vigilantes shall be revamped and supported to fight all forms of crime within localities. We shall restore the security and confidence of our people visitors to the town through these efforts.

“Our environmental sanitation policy is aimed at providing a clean, safe and pleasant physical atmosphere for the city. This will be achieved through the sustenance and revamping of the ‘Keep Warri Clean’ campaign through the continual clearing of weeds, beautification and improvement on the aesthetics of the city. Indiscriminate dumping of refuse and waste by our people, motorists and passersby will be discouraged.

“In Nigeria today, the delivery of quality primary school education is a major part of the local government administration. We shall pay more attention to this by equipping our primary schools with necessary facilities, as well as innovative motivational measures for teachers, especially those posted to the rural areas. It is regrettable to note that some primary schools in the local government still lack basic facilities like writing desks and chairs while the classes have leaking roofs and damaged ceilings. We shall try as much as possible to change this ugly trend as we strive to provide quality education for our children.

“In addition, we shall reintroduce the adult literacy and learning centers for our people as we hope to improve the literate population of our local government. Attention will be given to the generation of internal revenue as we shall rid the system of touts and unaccounted funds. We shall innovate measures for collection of all funds accruable to the local government, and channel the same towards the delivery of effective governance and leadership to our people.”