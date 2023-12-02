Why I killed my mother’s benefactor- 18-year-old suspect

The son of a housemaid, Mubarak Akadiru, arrested by the police detectives for killing a 62 year old grandmother and retired head teacher, Mrs Sidikat Adamolekun, in Arigidi Akoko, Ondo state, has narrated to an Akure Magistrate Court why he killed her mother’s benefactor. Akadiri’s mother was the housemaid to the deceased.

Aged 18, the defendant told the court that he hit the head of the deceased with a wooden stool repeatedly when she caught him while attempting to steal her phone.

According to him “As usual, I went to the house to work and I later came back to steal her Samsung phone. “Unfortunately, the deceased caught me after I’d stolen the phone.

“So, she held me. In an attempt to escape, I used a wooden stool to hit her head, but the old woman kept shouting for help. Thereafter, I hit her repeatedly on her head until she fell and died.”

Akadiri was arraigned before the Court by the police and charged with a single count of murder.

Police prosecutor, Simon Wada, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on November 14, 2023, at about 11:30 am at Simiileolowa Quarters, Arigidi Akoko.

Wada said that the defendant allegedly killed the victim by hitting her with a wooden stool on her head while he dispossessed her of her Android Samsung phone valued at N66,000.

The charge reads in part, “That you, Akadiri Mubarak ‘m’ on November 14, 2023 at about 11:30 am at Simileoluwa Quarters, Arigidi Akoko in the Ondo State Magisterial District, did unlawfully kill Madam Sidikat Adamolekun, a retired headmistress, by hitting her with a wooden stool on her head while dispossessing her of her Android Samsung phone valued at N66,000.00.”

The offence, according to the prosecution, contravenes Section 319 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

The plea of the defendant, who had no legal representation, was not taken.

Police prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant at the Olokuta Correctional Centre pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Magistrate Damilola Sekoni, thereafter, granted the remand application and ordered that the accused be remanded at the Olokuta Correctional Centre, pending the outcome of the DPP’s advice.

Sekoni then adjourned the case till March 15, 2024, for mention.