Why I joined 2024 Edo governorship race – Idahosa

Dennis Idahosa

A member of House of Representatives, Mr Dennis Idahosa, says his decision to join the race for the 2024 Edo governorship election is to redirect the state on the path of prosperity and enthrone good governance.

Idahosa, representing Ovia Federal Constituency, stated this on Tuesday in Benin while fielding questions from newsmen, following his formal declaration on Friday at the secretariat of the state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said that he would be counting on the support of the people to take the state to greater heights.

The governorship aspirant, who bemoaned the state of things in the state, said he was well-equipped to navigate the state for growth and development.

The potentials of the state, he said, would be harnessed to steer the state and its citizens to prosperity.

“We are not just coming to increase the number of aspirants, we have a well thought-out blueprint that will positively impact on the economy, infrastructure, social, sports and agricultural sectors of our dear state.

“We are also not losing our sights on the health sector, as we will work assiduously to improve on all the critical areas that will make the sector accessible and affordable to our people.

“In essence, our administration will signpost positive change in all ramifications and ultimately improve the living conditions of our people,” he said.

Idahosa also pledged to work with all stakeholders, including security agencies and the traditional institution to arrest the menace of armed robbery and kidnapping in the state.