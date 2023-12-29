By Rita Okoye

Serial philanthropist and entrepreneur H.E Prof. Dr. Pauline Long has just put a smile of 16 youth football teams in Kenya by sponsoring the annual Dr. Pauline Long Supercup Football tournament.

The inspirational games which have been going on for 8 years in Kenya and Malawi and fully funded by Prof. Long through Pauline Long Entrepreneurship Foundation(PLEF) currently registered in those two countries.

Through the tournament, PLEF encourages the youth to go for their dreams and reach their full potential. It also encourages the youth to take on leadership positions in whatever field they choose.

The just concluded PLEF tournament which was held on 26th-28th December saw 8 female teams and 8 male teams compete to win the coveted cup.

Asked why she established the football tournament, Prof Dr. Pauline Long said, “The world belongs to the youth so therefore they must be encouraged to be the best they can. Incidentally, sports plays a vital tool in shaping lives so I decided to encourage them through the Dr. Pauline Long Supercup Football tournament. I’m humbled to do my own little bit for the youth, they are a national treasure who must be nurtured.“

Prof. Long is currently in talks with credible individuals and organisations to establish the same PLEF football tournament in Nigeria. She cites Nigeria as her second country after her country of birth Kenya. Besides, she already supports women in business and some youth in Nigeria.

In the near future, with the support of Kenya Football Federation and other organisations, she plans to turn the tournament into a national league.