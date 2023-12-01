Why I dress like homeless man to studio – Davido

Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed why he sometimes dresses like a homeless man to the studio.

Davido said that whenever he pulls up dressed like a homeless man, it is an indication that he would leave with a classic song.

He made this known on his X account on Thursday.

Davido wrote, “Once I dress like homeless man to studio just know I’m leaving with a CLASSIC …. ☄️☄️🔥🔥🔥😇”

Recall Davido recently bagged three Grammy nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards, including Best Global Album for his latest album, “Timeless.” The other two nominations are for Best African Performance for his song “Unavailable” and Best Global Music Performance for his song “Feel.”

This is the first time Davido has been nominated for three Grammy Awards.