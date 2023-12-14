Why I don’t want a man that can cook — Hilda Baci

Nigerian chef Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, has revealed that she does not want a man who knows how to cook.

She explained that she loves cooking, stressing that’s one way she will like to express her love to her partner.

The former Guinness World Record holder said that rather than her man cooking for her, she will prefer her man to order her food.

Expatiating on her passion for cooking, Hilda Baci noted her willingness to be awakened at midnight to prepare a dinner for her significant other.

Speaking in a viral podcast video making the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), Baci said, “I don’t want a man that knows how to cook. I don’t want it. I like cooking so much. My friends would tell you like Hilda would show you love, she will send you food. You will cook for you. That’s kind of one of the things I like to do for people that I care about, especially for my man.

“You can wake me up in the middle of the night and say, ‘Babe, I want a doughnut. I want meat pie.’ And I’m flying to the kitchen to make it for you. That’s my thing. I want a man that can order me food. If you don’t have a problem with ordering me food, I’m in love.”

In June of this year, Baci set a new world record for the longest cooking marathon, clocking in at 93 hours and 11 minutes.

Irish chef, Alan Fisher in November broke the record after cooking for 119 hours and 57 minutes at his Irish-themed restaurant in Matsue.

Baci, reacting to the record, says she remains a record holder in spirit and history.

“Just as Chef Lata respectfully acknowledged the new record holder by updating her bio and later fine-tuning the wording, I’ve adjusted mine too.

“Achieving such a record is no small feat, and I know this firsthand. I have only the greatest admiration for the hard work it took for Alan to reach such heights. Sportsmanship is about recognizing progress, whether the accolade is in my bio or not. I remain a record holder in spirit and in history. Let’s celebrate achievement and the spirit of competition.”

Vanguard News