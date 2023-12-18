Why I converted Mikel to defensive midfielder — Mourinho

Former Chelsea manager, Jose Mourinho has explained why he changed John Mikel Obi from an offensive midfielder to a defensive midfielder during his tenure at Stamford Bridge.

Mourinho and Mikel worked together during the Portuguese’s tenure at the London club.

Mikel joined at Chelsea in 2006 and was regarded as one of the world’s best young playmakers at the time.

The 36-year-old was, however, changed to a defensive midfielder by the Portuguese.

Mourinho, now in charge of the Serie A side, AS Roma, revealed the reason behind his action.

“I liked everything about Mikel. If you go through all the positional[defensive] midfield players that I have had during my career, there are lots of similar things,” Mourinho said on the ObiOne Podcast.

“Aside from Claude Makelele who was small, I had them all tall and physically strong. They also knew how to occupy space and they have what I call ‘the simplicity of football’, which is fundamental in that position.

“The team needs balance, with or without the ball. A defensive midfielder needs to be humble in the sense that they recognize that the team is more important than themselves.

“With me at Chelsea, Mikel was a fantastic positional midfield player, very quick thinking, one touch, two touches, everything was simple, and the game was flowing.”

Mikel played 249 league games for Chelsea, winning the Premier League twice.

The Nigerian also won the FA Cup four times and the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

