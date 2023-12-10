Why husbands must not beat their wives – Cleric

Prophet Samuel Adegboyega, the General Overseer, Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church (SPAC) International, Ibadan, has said that husbands who beat their wives beat down their own treasures.

Adegboyega stated this in his sermon at the solemnisation of holy matrimony between Miss Taiwo Ajayi and Mr Tolulope Alegbeleye at the church headquarters in Ibadan on Saturday.

Recall that the bride, Taiwo, a legal practitioner, is a daughter to Justice Ezekiel Ajayi of Oyo State High Court.

Adegboyega, whose sermon was titled: “The Wine Pot Must Not Go Dry”, said husbands who were in the habit of abusing their wives would continue to labour in vain, if care was not taken.

The cleric, who described marriage as a sacred institution, however, decried what he called its bastardisation by many people today.

According to him, no condition, including economic challenges, is enough for any spouse to deviate from the original plan and purpose of God for marriage.

Adegboyega said that couples, who intended to fulfill God’s purpose in their marriage, must make seven resolutions.

He listed the resolutions to include: “I will never beat or be violent to my wife. When you beat your wife, you are beating down your treasures.

“I will never abuse or be violent to my husband. When you abuse your husband, you are also cursing your head.

“That this union is until death do us part at old age. I will forsake all other women/men, not just for now but forever as we both live.

“I will rejoice with the wife/husband of my youth. We will always have time together to make each other happy and keep nothing sacred to each other, including finance.

“We shall together keep more committed to the service of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

Quoting Ephesians 5:22 and 28, he urged the couple to obey the resolutions, stressing that husband remained the head of the home, though but not as an army general but to create peace.

Speaking, the bride’s father, Justice Ajayi, who handed her daughter’s hand in marriage, prayed God to grant the couple joy and happiness in the union.

The justice, who appreciated families and friends that graced the occasion, enjoined the couple to love and respect each another while also not relenting in service to God.

The groom, in his remarks, thanked the officiating ministers and parents for their counsels and admonitions, promising not to deviate from the original plan of God for marriage.

Recall that the couple were presented a photo frame housing the seven resolutions preached by the cleric.