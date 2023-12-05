Why COVID-19 revaccination is important— WHO

By Sola Ogundipe

The World Health Organisation, WHO, has explained the importance of re-vaccination against COVID-19, to prevent infection or re-infection.

The WHO’s Technical Lead for COVID-19, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, said re-vaccination is important because as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, the virus is constantly changing and adapting.

“This means that the immunity we gain from vaccination or infection can wane over time. Re-vaccination helps to boost our immune systems and provide us with renewed protection against the virus.”

Van Kerkhove who noted that the world has currently administered 13.5 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, said the WHO recommends that all people who have completed their primary vaccination series get a booster dose.

“This is especially important for people who are at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19, such as older adults, people with underlying medical conditions, and pregnant women.”

She said the exact duration of protection from re-vaccination is still being studied, but evidence suggests that it can last for several months.

“Re-vaccination can help to reduce the risk of infection with COVID-19 as well as reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalisation, and death. It also reduces the risk of long-term complications of COVID-19.”

Serious side effects are extremely rare and re-vaccination is available through many healthcare providers. In addition to re-vaccination, you can protect yourself from COVID-19 by wearing a mask in crowded or indoor settings, washing your hands frequently with soap and water using hand sanitizer, and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

Getting tested for COVID-19 if you have symptoms. By following the recommendations, you can help to protect yourself and others.