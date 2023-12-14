WHO grants prequalification status to NAFDAC’s drug control laboratory in Yaba

NAFDAC CDCL

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) announced on Thursday that the World Health Organisation, WHO, has officially granted prequalification status to its Central Drug Control Laboratory, CDCL, in Yaba, Lagos State.

NAFDAC Director General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who announced this at a press conference in Abuja, said the achievement signifies a milestone in its dedication to ensuring the safety and quality of pharmaceutical products.

Adeyeye, who explained that WHO’s position was communicated to the agency through a mail received from WHO Prequalification Inspection team on Friday, September 15, 2023, said the “prestigious recognition brings numerous benefits to CDCL, NAFDAC, and, most importantly, to the Nigerian people.”

She explained that the key benefits of the WHO prequalification of NAFDAC CDCL included global recognition, enhanced pharmaceutical quality, international collaboration, advancing public health, streamlined regulatory processes, enhanced credibility, and advancing Nigeria’s healthcare system.

She said, “The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) is delighted to announce a momentous achievement for the Central Drug Control Laboratory (CDCL) in Yaba, Lagos State, Nigeria.

“The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially granted WHO Prequalification Status to the CDCL, signifying a milestone in its dedication to ensuring the safety and quality of pharmaceutical products. This was communicated to us through a mail received from WHO Prequalification Inspection team on Friday, September 15, 2023.

“This success was finally published on the WHO website last week, and the website address through which the public can cite and reference this was shared with us for dissemination to the general public.”

Expressing happiness over the development, Prof. Adeyeye said: “This is a huge landmark achievement for the agency and Nigeria. Very few laboratories in the world have the apex status of WHO prequalification.”

She explained, “Our journey towards this milestone actually started since year 2010, but with renewed efforts and more commitment to attempts by our management and Federal Government in the last four years, we have finally achieved this goal.”

“The WHO prequalification of the CDCL is a testament to the unwavering commitment of NAFDAC to meeting international standards of excellence in drug quality control and regulation.

“This prestigious recognition brings numerous benefits to CDCL, NAFDAC, and, most importantly, to the Nigerian people,” she further explained.

According to her, “This achievement would not have been possible without the hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment of the Honourable Minister of Health, NAFDAC management, CDCL staff, NAFDAC management, and our esteemed partners such as WHO Nigeria Country Office, USP PQM+ Nigeria Country Office, and Global Fund.

“It underscores our commitment to safeguarding public health and improving healthcare access for all Nigerians.

“We are excited about the possibilities that this recognition brings and look forward to continuing our work to uphold the highest standards of pharmaceutical quality control and regulation. NAFDAC remains committed to its mission of safeguarding public health by ensuring that only safe, effective, and quality medicines and healthcare products are available to all Nigerians.

“We look forward to leveraging this achievement to strengthen our partnerships, enhance healthcare access, and contribute to the overall improvement of public health in Nigeria and the West African region, she added.