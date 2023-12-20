What the WJP Rule of Law Index tells us 

One of the conclusions that can be drawn from the statistical data and rankings of 142 countries released recently by the World Justice Project, WJP Rule of Law Index is there are correlations between economic prosperity and a country’s adherence to the rule of law.

The World Justice Project, WJP, is a globally recognised independent non-profit organisation with offices in Washington DC, Seattle, Singapore, and Mexico City. It is an independent, multidisciplinary organisation working to create knowledge, build awareness, and stimulate action to advance the rule of law worldwide.

The 2023 WJP Rule of Law Index ranked 142 countries according to how they adhere to the rules they made for themselves. Instructively, the countries found at the bottom of the ranking – mostly African countries – are among the poorest countries in the world: Kenya (101), Togo (102), Zambia (105), Niger (109), Sierra Leone (110), Liberia (112), Angola (115), Guinea (118), Nigeria (120), Mali (121), Congo (122), Afghanistan (140), and Venezuela (142).

Ghana, with her fairly impressive ranking of 61st, is not in the league of failures above. Sadly, Togo, Niger Republic and Mali, who have been flayed by Nigerian government for jettisoning democracy in favour of military rule, performed better than Nigeria in the WJP Rule of Law Index.

On top of the ladder of countries that best adhere to the rule of law are Denmark (1), Norway (2), Finland (3), Germany (5), Canada (12), Japan (14), UK (15), Belgium (16), Singapore (17), France (21), USA (26), China (33), South Africa (56), etc.

As observed by WJP, “effective rule of law reduces corruption, combats poverty and disease, and protects people from injustices large and small.” It describes the rule of law as “the foundation for communities of justice, opportunity, and peace – underpinning development, accountable government, and respect for fundamental rights.”

With globalisation, no country is an Island any longer, if ever there was such a time. Without businessmen and women from other countries investing their money, knowledge and skills in the economy of a country, economic prosperity may continue to elude that country. This is what is called Foreign Direct Investment, and long-time observation has shown that it prefers to go to countries that obey their rules.

As has been sufficiently pointed out by experts and patriots, Foreign Direct Investments are not chased after; they are attracted by conducive atmosphere for business, such as effective rule of law. Few businessmen and women would risk investing their money in a country where corruption is endemic, especially in the judiciary, and where the government hardly obeys its own laws.

With a position of 120, out of 142 countries in the 2023 WJP Rule of Law Index, Nigeria urgently needs to radically overhaul the way it treats its laws, if she is serious in her quest for economic prosperity.