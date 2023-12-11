What I learnt from international music director, Kunle Ajayi – Seun Ovie

By Ayo Onikoyi

Oluwaseun Simeon Tanimola, popularly known as Seun Ovie, has attributed part of his success to what he learnt from international music director, Pastor Kunle Ajayi of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Tanimola, who directs the Royal Diadem Choir International, said he was able to learn how to direct large choirs while learning from Pastor Ajayi, and also studying great music directors like Chigozie Wisdom, Nathaniel Bassey, Tosin Alao and Pastor Kunle Adeolu of the Lagos State Government Choir.Despite being an electrical engineer and realtor, Seun Ovie is thriving with the Royal Diadem Choir International, which was founded on February 27, 2016. On how he came about the name Seun Ovie, the music director said, “Ovie was given to me in Delta State during some of my music trips there then.”

He added that those who gave him the name noticed his dexterity at directing a music group, and thus, gave him Seun Ovie, adding that it has stuck since then. While speaking on how music started for him, Seun Ovie said, “My music career started long ago when I was a child and when my parents attended the Christ Apostolic Church, Bariga, Lagos.“As time went on, I developed passion for classical music, and it must be stated that my father was also the church’s organist before he left Nigeria in 1983. “Hymns lift my spirit whenever I’m down; it’s my life and love to make researches about various hymns that I come across.”Today, he directs the Royal Diadem Choir International, but before then, he used to help different churches organise community hymns, “so when God told me to organise my own choir, it wasn’t difficult to start because I was already doing something of that nature.”He, however, admits that being a music director is a lot of hard work and it involves sacrifices. “When I sought God’s face for wisdom on how to go about it, God instructed me never to be on the pay roll in my church because He had much assignment for me and He also promised to bless me and direct my path.”On his advice for young musicians, Seun Ovie said, “they should always seek God’s face for directions in their music career and not put money first.”