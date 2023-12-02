What fans said about Rema’s taking a break from music

By Benjamin Njoku

Fans of Afrobeat star Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, have been reacting since the “Clam Down” singer announced his decision to suspend all his performances billed for December.

Rema, who was initially scheduled to tour the cities of Lagos, Abuja, and Benin, announced days back that he wouldn’t be performing anywhere this December due to health reasons.

The singer made this known on his Instagram page. He said he is heartbroken by the sudden development, promising however, to return to the stage next year.

Rema wrote: “It breaks my heart to say that I won’t be performing anywhere this December. Been years of touring, I’ve ignored my health and I need time to recuperate. 2024, we go again, love.”

Meanwhile, reacting to the new development, the singer’s fans saw reasons with him, stating that “He had carried Naija on his back since 2019, he deserves his rest.”

One of his fans, limitedstarr said “To be honest, this is the first time he ever rested after performing non stop.” Another fan, me_annie6 sent the singer, a get well quick message, saying “We love you and appreciate everything that you did for all, you freaking made 2023 a lit year.”

According to marapallotta, “the path to the star is not easy – balance is everything – please take care of your mind and your health- the world needs you.” @dawnn said “We’ll be here waiting for you when you come back stronger, bigger and better.”