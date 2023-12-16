What breaks my heart as an actress – Debby Felix Eloghosa

Fast-rising actress Debbie Felix Eloghosa is still grieving over the demise of her beloved father. She said it has been difficult for her to overcome the pain and trauma that came with his exit. In this encounter, the beautiful actress talks about what breaks her heart, and how she overcomes the temptation that comes with stardom among other things.

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

My fair share of challenges in life

When it comes to bitter experiences in life, I’ve had my fair share of challenges. Losing my father has been incredibly difficult to overcome. It’s a pain that runs deep and can sometimes be overwhelming.

Suffering heartbreak

Losing my father and seeing my mother grow old has been incredibly heartbreaking for me. It’s like a piece of my heart has been taken away. Watching someone you love grow old and witnessing the changes that come with it can be so difficult.

It’s a constant reminder of the passage of time and the fragility of life. I try to cherish every moment I have with my loved ones and make the most of the time we have together. But it doesn’t make the pain any less. It’s a deep ache that stays with you.

Falling in love

When it comes to falling in love, I believe attraction is a complex interplay of various factors, both emotional and physical. I appreciate qualities such as kindness, intelligence, a good sense of humor, and shared values. However, it’s important to note that everyone has their own preferences and what attracts one person may not necessarily attract another. It’s a personal and subjective experience. Ultimately, it’s about finding someone who complements and supports you in your journey through life

Overcoming temptation as a celebrity

I can relate to the pressures and temptations that come with being in the public eye. It can be challenging to stay grounded and make choices that align with your values. The constant attention can sometimes lead to situations where temptation is ever-present. However, it’s important to remember that at the end of the day, we have the power to make our own decisions. Surrounding ourselves with a strong support system and staying true to ourselves can help navigate through these challenges. It’s all about finding a balance and making choices that we can be proud of.

Influence of social media on this generation

The influence of social media on this generation is definitely a topic that sparks a lot of discussions. It’s a complex issue with both positive and negative aspects. On one hand, social media allows for greater connectivity, self-expression, and access to information. It can be a platform for creativity and empowerment. On the other hand, it can also lead to issues like comparison, cyber bullying, and the pressure to present a perfect image. Ultimately, whether it’s healthy or not depends on how it’s used and the impact it has on individuals. It’s important to be mindful of our own well-being and find a balance in our relationship with social media.