What a woman brings to the table doesn’t have to be cash – Alibaba

Veteran Nigerian comedian, Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, popularly known as Alibaba, has said that the question “what do you bring to the table” should not be limited to money.

Alibaba advised ladies not to get offended if their significant others inquired about their contributions.

He stated that becoming upset is unnecessary, underlining that, contrary to common assumption, money is not the only contribution that a woman may offer.

Using his friend as an example, he demonstrated how even connections can be a value in a relationship, recalling how his friend was arrested but released shortly afterwards due to his wife’s connection.

Alibaba mentioned attributes like money management, respect, and understanding, claiming that these factors take priority over love in relationships for certain men.

He said: “What you bring to the table doesn’t have to be cash. Sometimes it is Understanding, respect, and money management.

Alibaba also revealed that his dad kept malice with him for ten years because he chose to become a comedian rather than a lawyer.

He recalled leaving the university to inform his dad about his decision to become a comedian only for his reaction to force him to abscond from home.

He said he became determined to be a successful comedian in a bid to prove his father wrong.

Vanguard News