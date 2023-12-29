We’ve come to restore security, peace in S’East, says Tinubu

Obi of Onitsha, HRM Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred (2nd left) handing over a plaque to Vice President, Kashim Shettima (2nd right) while Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu (left); and Gov. Hope Uzodinma (3rd right); and Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, watch in admiration at the official launch of Peace In South East, PISE-P initiative at Bende, Abia State. Photo by Steve Oko

. As Obi of Onitsha, S’East govs, Ooni, and others sue for peace

. PISE-P ‘ll foster peace, unity, dev in S’East – Deputy Speaker, Kalu

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has declared that the Federal Government is committed to extinguishing the raging fire of insecurity in the South East geo-political zone and ensuring the restoration of peace to the region.

The President stated this on Saturday while speaking at the official launch of the Peace In South East Project (PISE-P), pioneered by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, in Bende Local Government headquarters, Abia State.

President Tinubu who was represented by the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, regretted that the activities of non-state actors had ruined the economy of the South East but vowed that the Federal Government would no longer sit back to watch helplessly.

He noted that the South East is an enduring economic powerhouse and an integral pillar of Nigeria’s economy that must not be allowed to be destroyed.

He expressed concern over the economic devastation inflicted on the South East economy by non-state actors.

President Tinubu appealed to all those behind the orgy of insecurity in the region to lay down their arms and embrace peace for the good of all.

“The current economic stagnation has shaken the foundation of the region, and we are not going to sit back and watch the fire consume them. We are here to extinguish the fire.”

Mr President who declared that “enough is enough”, warned the sponsors and perpetrators of insecurity in the South East to retrace their steps and commit to peace.

” They can’t stay in their comfort zones and be causing our citizens to sit at home. They are counting down to the end of their economic sabotage.

” We are here to guarantee the return of peace and economic life to South East. We declare that enough is enough”.

While the President encouraged coordinated intervention to tackle insecurity in South East, he promised not to rest “until we mitigate the crisis we inherited”.

” We have realised that unless we address the intricate wave of insecurity before us, our development agenda for the region shall remain elusive.”

” We are aware that our commitment to Nigeria’s future remains incomplete as long as we grapple with the sinister operations of economic saboteurs masquerading as advocates for Ndigbo.

” We are President is determined to utilize all available resources to ensure that the peace we established in this region is not cosmetic”, Tinubu declared.

The President urged all stakeholders to key into the PISE-P initiative for the return of lasting peace in South East, noting that what affects the region affects the entire country.

“Our destinies are interwoven in an unbreakable bond. What affects Ndigbo affects Nigeria.”

He promised to work with all necessary stakeholders for the security of lives and property of the people of the region.

” We have been given the mandate to guarantee the safety of your lives and property”, Tinubu assured.

He urged the youths to reject lies by those benefiting from the insecurity in the region.

” We must reject falsehood and propaganda that have become weapons against our youths. The problem we are here to resolve is a creation of self serving criminals who do not represent the interest of Ndigbo and Nigeria”.

In his speech, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, said that “the South-East has remained an economic powerhouse in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa, leading in trade and commerce”, but noted with concern, the devastating effects of insecurity in the region.

He recalled that between 1956 and 1965, the then-Eastern region was regarded as the fastest-growing economy in Africa and Asia.

“From Aba to Adamawa and Enugu to Europe, Igbos are known to be entrepreneurial, resourceful, peace-loving, savvy, tenacious and peace-loving. That is the character of the Igbos. That is who you are.

“Three of your cities, Aba, Onitsha and Nnewi, are among the most industrialised in Nigeria. A sizeable chunk of the major investments in many parts of Nigeria are Igbo-owned. Your contributions to the Nigerian economy, either through imports, business investment, or diaspora remittances, among others, are indisputable.

“The contributions of the Igbos are apparent not only with regard to the economy but also in all fields of human endeavour, including literature, academia, the creative industry and many more.”

The Speaker called for a holistic approach in addressing the current insecurity in the South East by first tackling the root cause which he attributed to the feeling of exclusion, marginalisation and injustice against the zone.

“To address these issues effectively, however, we must first understand their root causes. These underlying causes include the sense of marginalisation and the feeling by many people in the South East that their voices are not heard and their concerns are not adequately addressed in the national discourse.

” Secondly, the general economic challenges and the attendant lack of sufficient economic opportunities fuel frustration and make the youth more susceptible to radical ideologies. This is true for most parts of Nigeria, not just the South East.

” Additionally, we cannot ignore either should we be ashamed to acknowledge the historical context, including memories of past conflicts and perceived injustices that continue to influence the current sentiments in the region.

“The task before us, therefore, is not just to coexist but to thrive in our diversity. Finally, and indeed most importantly, the challenges in governance, including corruption and ineffective administration, have exacerbated the situation, leading to a lack of trust in the authorities.”

The Speaker commended his Deputy’s drive to restore peace in the Southeast, saying “It is noble, well-intentioned, and borne out of deep love for this region”.

He urged all stakeholders in the zone to unite and support the PISE-P initiative for the return of peace to the South East.

Speaking on behalf of South East Governors, Gov. Hope Uzodinma, said that Governors in the zone were fully committed to efforts towards restoring peace to the zone.

He thanked President Tinubu and the Vice President for their affection for Ndigbo, pledging that Ndigbo will continue to relate well with other parts of the country for a peaceful and united Nigeria.

In his remark, the Deputy Speaker, Hon Kalu said that his goal for initiating Peace In South East Project (PISE-P) was to foster peace, unity and development in the region.

Kalu who expressed deep concern over the disturbing insecurity in the South East said “The initiative ultimately canvasses the adoption of a non-kinetic approach to resolving the problem of insecurity in the zone “.

He said that the project also aimed at promoting reconciliation among communities and individuals affected by past conflicts. “

Gov. Alex Otti of Abia State read the peace declaration, avowing that Ndigbo has embraced peace in the South East.

In his remark, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, that President Tinubu and VP Shettima for their disposition towards restoring peace to the South East.

He noted that Ndigbo ” are not asking for too much but equity and justice”.

Chief Iwuanyanwu appealed to the President to speedily address all the causes of agitation and tension in the South East to ensure lasting peace in the region.

Earlier in his opening speech, the Chairman of the occasion and the Obi of Onitsha, HRM Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, called on the Federal Government to give attention to the South East and give the people a sense of belonging.

Later in an interview, former presidential candidates, Dr Cosmos Ndukwe; and Senator Nkechi Nworgu, respectively, said the event signified the return of peace to the South East.

Senator Nworgu urged the federal government to adopt the non-kinetic approach in tackling insecurity in the South East, while Ndukwe commended Hon. Kalu for the initiative.

Meanwhile, it was a roll call of who is who in the South East and beyond at the event that also served as a grand civil reception for the Deputy Speaker

Some of the dignitaries at the event include the Governors of Anambra and Ebonyi represented by their Deputies; members of the National Assembly from the South East; the Ooni of Ife HRM Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; the Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado-Bayero; and the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Other were the former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha; former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika (retd.); Senator Mao Ohuabunwa; Minister of State for Solid Minerals and Steel Development, Dr Sampson Ogah; Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa; Chief Henry Ikoh; Emeka Nwogu among a host of others.

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio was represented by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin.

Chieftaincy title of “Enyioha 1” ( friend of all ( was confererd on the Vice President.