We’ve blocked leakages of public funds in Kano — Gov Yusuf

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State

By Bashir Bello

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State, weekend, said his government had taken bold steps to block leakages of public funds in the state.

The governor spoke during the commemoration of the International Anti-Corruption Day in the state.

Represented by his Deputy, Aminu Gwarzo, Governor Yusuf said: “It is part of our promises during our campaign and even included in our blueprint that we will run a transparent accountable leadership with zero tolerance to corruption for Kano state to prosper as the most populous state and centre of commerce for the entire region.

“Since our inception, we swung into action through recovery of public assets illegally diverted for personal benefits such as the Asiya Bayero pediatric hospital which has been renovated and resumed full operation and rendering healthcare services to the good people of Kano State. Also go to the Accident and Emergency centre of Murtala Muhammad Specialist hospital where we equipped. So the blocked leakages have now translated into meaningful achievement which we are witnessing today.

“Just few days ago, we flagged off payment of gratuity to pensioners in the state. A humongous sum of N6 billion was paid to pensioners from grade one to five. It is also on record that when we came in May 29th, salaries were paid. Many of the state civil servants, local government and unfortunately including pensioners were not receiving their proper salaries as illegal deduction were been carried out on their salaries which represents a very corrupt practices because nobody knows what the monies were used for.

“In our resolve to ensure corrupt free civil services, the administration prioritize the implementation of Kano anticorruption strategy, a document mapping out modules of fighting corruption as well as creation of anticorruption transparency units in all the MDAs jointly supervised by Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission, Head of Civil Service with support of development partners,” Governor Yusuf said.