West Ham vs Man United: Preview, team news, head-to-head

West Ham United have had a mixed run of form. The Hammers were dumped out of the Carabao Cup after a 5-1 loss to Liverpool during midweek. The Hammers are currently in eighth place in the Premier League, one point behind their opponents, Manchester United.

Manchester United’s poor run has seen the team winless in their last three games across all competitions, with two losses and one draw. United were dumped out of the Champions League after a 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich, finishing last in Group A.

Team News

West Ham will be without Michail Antonio due to a long-term knee problem, but Nayef Aguerd and Maxwel Cornet are both expected to return after illness.

Head coach David Moyes will make changes to the side that started against Liverpool in the EFL Cup, with Lucas Paqueta, James Ward-Prowse, Kurt Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson Palmieri, and Lukasz Fabianski all set to return.

Erik Ten Hag’s side will be without Tyrell Malacia, Harry Maguire, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount, Jadon Sancho, and Amad Diallo.

Captain Bruno Fernadez is expected to be back after serving a one-game suspension.

Head-to-head

West Ham wins: 47

Man Utd wins: 73

Draws: 32



West Ham United possible starting XI:

Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez, Ward-Prowse; Kudus, Bowen, Paqueta

Manchester United possible starting XI:

Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Evans, Shaw; Mainoo, McTominay; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund