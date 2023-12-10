We’re set for operation in Nigeria, says Jewelrybyquila CEO

The CEO of Jewelrybyquila, Michael Oni has announced its that the firm is set to start operations in Nigeria.

Oni said the outfit aims to redefine elegance and sophistication for individuals who appreciate the finer things of life.

‘We know that jewelry is more than just an accessory, it’s an expression of one’s personal style and a symbol of timeless luxury. Jewelrybyquila offers a wide range of meticulously crafted pieces that caters to the diverse tastes and preferences of it’s discerning clientele’

With an unparalleled selection of Cuban chains, opulent watches from brands like Rolex and Patek Philippe,

each timepiece is meticulously inspected to ensure exceptional quality, precision, and durability. with Jewelry byquila, you can embrace the extraordinary and reign supreme.

In addition to its exceptional product range, the outfit provide an unparalleled customer experience. From personalized assistance in selecting the perfect piece to ensuring a smooth purchasing process, their team is committed to exceeding customer expectations.

‘We believe that every piece of jewelry should tell a story and leave a lasting impression. We are passionate about curating the finest selection of jewelry and luxury watches that not only elevate your style but also become cherished heirlooms,” said the CEO.

Founded by a team of passionate jewelry enthusiasts, the outfit prides itself on its commitment to craftsmanship and attention to detail.