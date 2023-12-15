We’re not fighting anybody but will do what’s right — Gov Fubara 

File image of Governor Fubara presenting his 2024 budget for the state.

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State said his administration was not fighting anybody but would do what’s right. The governor added that they were preoccupied with taking care of the needs of the people and protecting the interest of the state.

Governor Fubara spoke while flagging off 20,000 housing units for low-income earners in the state on Friday. The project is adjacent to OPM Headquarters, Mbodo-Aluu, along the International Airport Road.

Fubara said: “For our people, I want to assure you, our government has nothing to do with fighting anybody.

“Our governance is to take care of, and defend, our people. I can assure you here, that this is the beginning of our service to the people of Rivers State.

“It is not service to the elites, but to the poor and low-income earners. Those are the people we want to stand with and we are standing with them from today.”

He said that his administration had started a new history with the 20,000 units of housing by giving new hope to Rivers people, particularly the poor.

‘One big man won’t allocate these to family’

He assured that in a few months, the project’s first phase will be completed and the housing units allocated to low-income earners through a transparent process.

Also, he said: “I want to also say it here, let it also be my commitment that this facility, once it commences and gets to the stage of allotment, it will go to the rightful people.

“Not one big man to allocate to his family. It will be transparent so that the targeted people will access and benefit from it.

“First of all, we need to give our people hope. And today, I believe that everybody in our dear State has seen that light.

“How did we come about this magic? We opened our doors for negotiation and opportunities, knowing that the government cannot do it alone. We had to invite people that are ready to invest in our State.

“I make bold to say it, Rivers State is a safe haven for investment. What we are doing today is to let the world know it. And not what you hear in the media.

“I tell you that Rivers State is safe and secured for anybody anywhere to come and invest. Your investment is safe in our hands.”