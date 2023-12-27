“We’re loyal even in death’ – Akeredolu’s CPS, aide resign

Akeredolu

Richard Olatunde, the Chief Press Secretary to the former Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has resigned.

The Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties, Dare Aragbaye has also resigned his appointment.

In their letters of resignation addressed to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government on Wednesday, the two aides cited Akeredolu’s death as the reason for their actions.

Olatunde, in his letter titled ‘Resignation Letter’, said, “My decision to resign from office is hinged on the unfortunate and untimely death of our leader, principal, and father figure, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON.”

He noted that throughout his tenure as the CPS, he was fortunate to witness firsthand the exceptional qualities of Akeredolu.

“His (Akeredolu) leadership and dedication to the development of our state ignited within me a drive and passion to serve and contribute my quota to the progress of our beloved state,” he added.

Aragbaye in his letter said, “My decision to resign is based on the unfortunate death of my principal a fearless and honest leader, Governor Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredulu, SAN, CON, whom I am loyal to even in death.”

He thanked Akeredolu for the opportunity granted to serve in his administration as a member of the State Executive Council.

Recall that Akeredolu died on Wednesday in Germany at the age of 67.

Meanwhile, Aiyedatiwa has been sworn in as the substantial governor of the state.

The swearing-in took place at the Government House, Alagbaka, Akure.