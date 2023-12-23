We’re committed to your welfare, Warri Chairman, Asekutu, tells LG workers

Executive Chairman of the Warri North Local Government Council, Mr Smart Asekutu, has pledged continuous commitment to the community’s welfare.

Asekutu, who gave N25,000 to each worker for the festive season, said one of his cardinal responsibilities was to put smiles on the faces of Warri North workers.

Speaking in Koko during his meeting with top management of the council, he said staff were was not a thing to be compromised.

His words: “One of my cardinal responsibilities is to put smiles on the faces of Warri North workers and ensure that their welfare continues to be my concern. Since my assumption of duty I have always placed a high premium on the welfare of staff of the council and I want us to maintain that standard of making life worth living for our people.”

While commending workers for ensuring the success of the administration’s programmes and policies, he urged them to continue in that feat.