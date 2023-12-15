We’re combating Japa among health workers in Osun – Adeleke

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has disclosed that his administration is committed to tackling ‘Japa’ syndrome among health officials in the state hospitals.

Speaking at the commissioning of the State Health Insurance Agency multi-million naira headquarters in Osogbo on Friday, he said he had approved payment of hazard allowances for health workers in the state.

He also stressed the importance of Osun residents enrolling in the State Health Insurance Scheme, saying it is cheap and provides comprehensive healthcare service delivery.

His words, “We are creating an enabling environment to retain our health professionals. We target action against japa syndrome. Our government has approved the full payment of Hazard allowances to all our health staff as approved by the Federal Government. We also intend to replace all healthcare workers who have left with new ones with improved packages. This has been adequately appropriated for in the 2024 budget.

“Our government recognizes the importance of health insurance and intends to reduce or even eliminate out-of-pocket payment for treatment in the hospitals. That is the reason for making it compulsory for all political office holders to enroll in the Osun Health Insurance Scheme in addition to civil servants that are also compulsorily enrolled”.

In the address of the Executive Secretary of OHIS, Dr Rasaq Akindele disclosed that about 4,000 Osun state residents from the informal sector have registered in the scheme, adding that about 5 million residents are yet to be enrolled.

He added that, “80 percent of pensioners have been enrolled in the scheme. The genuineness of Governor Adeleke is moving the scheme forward by providing needed funding. I admonish politicians, philanthropists and other well meaning Nigerians to enrolled people around them in the scheme.”

Vanguard News