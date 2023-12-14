We’re adopting climate-smart agriculture to address food, nutrition challenges – FG

By Emmanuel Elebeke – Abuja

As part of its commitment to the just concluded COP28 in Dubai, the Federal Government says it is prioritizing the development and adoption of climate-smart agricultural practices to address food and nutrition challenges in the country.

This it said is in recognition of the urgent need for adaptation and mitigation strategies that will safeguard the country’s food systems and enhance the nutritional well-being of the citizens.

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen Atiku Bagudu disclosed this at the 2023 edition of the Nigeria Nutrition Week Media sensitization on Food and Nutrition Security held on Thursday in Abuja, with the theme: “Climate Change Impact on Food and Nutrition Security”.

The Minister, who was represented by Director of Social Development, Dr. Sanjo Faniran said the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to implementing a multi-faceted approach that combines sustainable agriculture practices, climate-smart technologies, and social protection programs that would end food insecurity and malnutrition in the country.

He said the theme of this year’s celebration highlights the undeniable link between climate change and the availability, accessibility, and affordability of nutritious food.

And to address food and nutrition challenge in the country, he further stated that measures is being taken to promote resilient crop varieties, efficient irrigation systems, agroforestry, and sustainable land management techniques across the country.

“Climate change has emerged as one of the greatest threats of our time, and its impact on agriculture and food production cannot be overemphasized.

“However, climate change poses significant challenges to our agricultural systems, including unpredictable rainfall patterns, increased frequency and intensity of droughts and floods, and the spread of pests and diseases.

“All of these affect crop yields, livestock productivity, and the overall availability of food with attendant negative consequences on the nutritional status of the vulnerable group particularly women and children.

“The Ministry attaches a lot of importance to this event as it is in line with the renewed efforts of the present administration’s commitment to improve the food and nutrition security in the country.

“Nigeria, like many countries around the world, is undergoing a significant transformation in its food systems.

“This is envisaged to enhance the resilience of our agricultural systems and ensure a steady supply of food to our citizenry.

In her remarks, the Head of Food and Nutrition Division in Social Development Department in the Ministry, Mrs. Chitoo Nelson said the takeaway from the training is for the media to know that food and nutrition issues are critical issues that need collective efforts to address.

“We are being challenged with effects of climate change and all other challenges that were being faced, a lot of people are being food and nutrition unsecured, and every effort has to be on deck for people to have the right food and quantity and sufficient amount of whatever they need to eat.

“And for us to achieve this, people have to be available, have the economic power to be able to have it. And food might be available, and people might not have access to it due to insecurity or some other issues.

“Everything has to be safe for us to ensure everybody is food and nutrition secure. People should have sufficient food and nutrition

During Nutrition Week a lot of activities were lined up to create awareness on Nutrition issues in the country.

The week, which is in its 8th edition was commemorated by the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning in collaboration with the Nutrition Society of Nigeria.