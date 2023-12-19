Wema Bank rewards 2 female customers

Gives out N9m to 120 Nigerians

By Dickson Omobola

Wema Bank has awarded N1 million each to two of its female customers, Muritadho Shakiroh Opeyemi and Chiamaka Judith Ugonna, the grand prize winners in the 5th monthly draw of the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo.

The draw, which was held at the University of Lagos, last Friday December 15, 2023, saw Wema Bank present cash rewards of N9,000,000 to 120 Nigerians across the country.



The lucky winners qualified for the Promo by simply funding their account with at least N5,000 monthly, making at least 5 transactions and maintaining a monthly average account balance of at least N5,000.

Congratulating the winners, Wema Bank’s Divisional Head of Retail and SME, Ayodele Olojede, expressed fulfillment in the outcome of the draw.



Olojede said: “The 5 for 5 Promo represents our commitment to our customers and in light of the current economic situation, we are pleased to have been instrumental in transforming the lives of the two young ladies, Shakiroh and Chiamaka. We take this as motivation to continue the good work we have begun with the 5 for 5 Promo, and we are committed to positively impacting many more lives across the country. To our lucky ladies and to all our 120 winners for the month, I say Congratulations.”



Further highlighting the bank’s commitment to sustaining customer satisfaction and support through the 5 for 5 Promo, Wema Bank’s Head of Brand and Marketing Communications, Mabel Adeteye said: “This season of the 5 for 5 Promo has been exceedingly phenomenal and we are proud of impact we are making. We’re only halfway through the season and with 5 more monthly draws to go, we are more than happy to transform more lives in the different parts of Nigeria, through the 5 for 5 Promo and our diverse range of solutions and resources.



“We’ve maintained transparency in our journey through the season and by now, it’s evident that anyone can win in the 5 for 5 Promo, provided you follow the steps; Fund your account with at least N5,000, maintain a monthly average account balance of at least N5,000 and transact at least 5 times monthly using *945#, your card or the ALAT app. Keep enjoying seamless transactions with Wema Bank as we relentlessly innovate to provide a rewarding banking experience for you. Together, we can make your dreams a reality.”