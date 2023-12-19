Wellahealth: Transforming healthcare access across Africa

By RoseMary Iwunze

Technology is playing a pivotal role in breaking barriers and ensuring Africans have access to global standard services, and thanks to Wellahealth, healthcare is no different.

Wellahealth stands out, emerging as one of the top tech platforms for over 2000 pharmacy partners across Africa. With a commitment to transforming healthcare delivery, Wellahealth is making significant strides in bridging the gap between pharmacies, healthcare providers, and patients.

Wellahealth’s impact is clear in the modernised operations of pharmacies across the continent. Their platform allows pharmacy partners access to advanced tools for inventory management, fulfilment management, claims processing, and chronic disease management etc., to serve over 200,000 customers in Nigeria alone.

This not only enhances the efficiency of these pharmacies but also contributes to an improved overall healthcare ecosystem as Wellahealth has paid out over 1 billion Naira to their partnering pharmacies impacting up to 30% of generated revenue.

Wellahealth’s commitment to augmenting access to healthcare services is a testament to its impactful presence. Their technology ensures the seamless availability of critical medication and health products by creating a network that links pharmacies to a diverse range of patients. This becomes particularly transformative in underserved and remote regions where conventional healthcare access has historically been constrained.

Earlier this year, the health technology startup organised its first ever HMO Roundtable with thought leaders and players in the healthcare sector including Health Maintenance Organizations, Community Pharmacies, Pharmaceutical Manufacturers etc. The company has continued on a path to help build a sustainable relationship.

“Before Wellahealth, we struggled with getting customers that are not within walking distance of Hanwill Pharmacy, Lagos Office. After joining the partnership, we quickly saw over a million Naira revenue, in a short period, just from Wellahealth”, Ekomobong Hanson, Hanwill Pharmacy’s CEO, a Wellahealth Partner Pharmacy shared. “Today, most of those customers are regular walk-in customers”.

Similar testimonies have been shared by founders and staff pharmacists at OSBUD Pharmacy, Alpha Pharmacy, Nett Pharmacy, and FountainMed Pharmacy. For Nett Pharmacy, they were awarded the first Patient Safety Award in 2022 for their role in collaborating efficiently with other health professionals and doctors to ensure a patient got the right prescription.

Wellahealth goes beyond mere connectivity by ushering in a digital transformation for pharmacies. The platform enables these healthcare providers to embrace technology seamlessly, empowering them to offer online consultations, digital prescriptions, and home delivery services. This not only caters to the changing demands of consumers but also positions pharmacies at the forefront of modern healthcare practices.

“Community pharmacies are the closest to the general public in Africa. You can find them everywhere. In fact, they are the first point of contact for most homes.” Dr Ikpeme Neto, Wellahealth’s Founder and CEO shares. “At Wellahealth, we believe that by empowering pharmacies with tools, training and technology, we’d help them become professional and better serve the tens of thousands of patients we sent to them monthly and the general public”, He added.

It is deeply rooted in the communities it serves. By strengthening the capabilities of pharmacies, the platform becomes a catalyst for positive health outcomes. Patients experience improved access to medications, timely healthcare advice, and the convenience of remote consultations – with more than 600,000 prescriptions dispensed, all contributing to a healthier and more resilient society.

As one of the top tech platforms for pharmacy partners, Wellahealth is helping shape the future of healthcare in Africa. The fusion of technology with traditional pharmacy services not only meets the present demands but also lays the foundation for a more robust and responsive healthcare system for years to come.

“Our vision is clear: bring healthcare to the doorsteps of every home in Africa. Wellahealth’s Pharmacy Operations team plays a vital role in achieving this by combining local community knowledge and key partnerships like the Association of Community Pharmacies of Nigeria. Through our products like the Wella Partner App, tools for chronic disease management and customer engagement like Wella Engage, and training, we have brought huge returns for pharmacies, better health management for patients and exciting outcomes for our HMO partners. We are confident in the success of pharmacies, bringing us closer to our mission.” – Joseph Okoroafor, Wellahealth’s Marketing Executive

By empowering pharmacies with technology, Wellahealth is not just facilitating transactions; it is fostering a healthcare system that prioritises accessibility, efficiency, and community well-being.

As Wellahealth continues to expand its reach, the team is ready to play a role in reshaping the narrative of healthcare in Africa.