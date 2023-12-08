We’ll take measures to prevent recurrence of Tudun Biri tragedy – CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Chris Musa, says the military will take measures to prevent the recurrence off last Sunday’s tragedy at Tudun Biri community, Igabi Local Government of Kaduna State.

The tragedy at Tudun Biri saw dozens killed and many others injured after being hit by a misfire from drones belonging to the Nigerian military.

Musa made this known on Friday while speaking at the 25th anniversary of the Emir of Jama’a in Kafanchan.

The defence chief described the incident as unfortunate and regrettable just as he prayed to God to repose the souls of those killed.

According to him, the incident was being thoroughly investigated after which members of the public will be informed of the outcome.

Musa restated the military’s resolve to secure the country and solicited the support and cooperation of all Nigerians.

“Our task is to bring peace and protect the innocent. We are ready to do whatever it takes to bring peace to Kaduna and indeed the entire country.

“We assure you that the Armed Forces of Nigeria are here for Nigerians and they will be proud of us.

“We are going to be committed, sincere and fair in everything that we do,” Musa added

He congratulated the Emir of Jama’a on his silver jubilee anniversary and prayed to God to grant him many more years on the throne.

Meanwhile, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has called for justice for the victims of the tragedy to prevent a recurrence.

Abubakar made the call on Friday during the 25th anniversary of the Emir of Jama’a in Kafanchan, headquarters of Jema’a Local Government Area.

Abubakar called on the public to refrain from speculations on the incident and await the outcome of government’s investigation into the matter.

“We all have to ensure that justice is done to avert future recurrences of this tragedy.

“We will pressure the government of President Bola Tinubu to ensure a detailed investigation to ascertain what happened.

“This is important so that at least people will have peace of mind knowing what actually happened.

“We call on people to stop speculating. Let’s refrain from insinuations of whatever we think happened because we are not Almighty Allah who alone knows what transpired.

“Lets await the outcome of the investigations and then we will follow up on it and do the right thing,” he added

The spiritual leader, who was the Chairman of the occasion, commiserated with the families of those killed and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the losses.

He called on all Nigerians to come together and find solutions to the myriad of challenges facing the country.

“There are too many problems in Nigeria but they are not beyond having solutions for them.

“We only need to live in peace with one another because there is no substitute for peace,” Abubakar stated

Responding, the Emir of Jama’a, Alhaji Isah Muhammadu, described his 25 years experience on the throne as memorable yet challenging just as he thanked the Almighty Allah for having kept him thus far.

Isah thanked the people of the Emirate for their support, loyalty and prayers over the years and promised to continue to place their interest above all other considerations.

He pledged the continued support of the emirate to the Local, State and Federal Governments of Nigeria in providing the dividends of democracy to the people.

Recall that Isah, the 11th Emir of Jama’a, was born on June 18, 1970 and ascended the throne in November 1998.

Some of the other dignitaries who graced the occasion included the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Bamali; former Gov. Ahmed Makarfi and Sen. Danjuma La’ah, among others