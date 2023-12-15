We’ll reduce out-of-school children, take 39m out of learning poverty — FG

By Adesina Wahab

The Federal Government has said the menace of out-of-school children, OSC, would be considerably reduced soon, while 39 million children would be taken out of what it called Learning Poverty, as steps to achieve these objectives were being taken.

“Nigeria is estimated to have about 15 million OSC, while Learning Poverty occurs when a child of up to 12 years cannot read or write or do simple numerals.

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, SAN, gave the assurance in Lagos, yesterday, while delivering the keynote speech at the ministerial session of the 67th National Council on Education, NCE, meeting.

The minister, said with the roadmap on education developed by the President Bola Tinubu administration, was achievable in the nearest future.

He said: “Let me emphasize that the current administration of President Tinubu is committed to overhauling the education sector for better results. In recognition of the importance of education in preparing and equipping the citizenry, the Federal Ministry of Education has set in motion the process of repositioning and revibrating the sector to attain BAT’s agenda for development. The process includes developing a well-structured roadmap that lays down the building blocks that align the education system with the current socio-economic realities of the 21st century.

“The roadmap focuses on Out-of-School Children, Girl-Child, Skills and Entrepreneurship Education. To reposition the educational system, it is important to enhance the quality of basic education by paying attention to inclusivity, review and update the curriculum across levels, improve teaching and promote professionalism among others.

“The key priority that the Ministry of Education focuses on as its driving force reflects the following. Improving access to basic education/out-of-school dhildren.”