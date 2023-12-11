We’ll prioritize professionalism through manpower development – NIQS President

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The 27th President of the Nigeria Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), QS, Kene Nzekwu, has said that the institute, under his leadership, would prioritize professionalism using the tools of training and retraining of members in modern techniques of service delivery.

He made the pledge during his inaugural media briefing in Abuja.

Nzekwu also said while the institute was determined to partner government in addressing the challenge of building collapse, regulatory agencies at all levels have a significant role to play in minimizing if not eliminating the menace.

According to him, regulatory agencies must go beyond giving approvals for buildings designs without first accertaining if those submitting such designs are qualified and duly registered professionals in the built industry.

The President said, “Building collapse has been a recurring issue in this country. For us as a profession, government has a role to play particularly the regulatory government agencies that superintend over building plans.

“Some of the infractions you find can be identified. If government cooperates with us as professionals in the built industry.

“Government regulators can take responsibility by ensuring that they insist that people who submit building designs are properly registered professionals.

“And they should insist that such designs are submitted along with the cost implications prepared by a qualified and registered Quantity Surveyor.

“It is because some people get designs approved without considering the cost implications that some they go to site and do as they please.”

According to him, such persons more often than not cut corners by buying sub-standard materials and reduce the quantity of much needed materials all in a bid to save cost and end up with collapsed buildings.

The NIQS President noted that the institute under his watch was ready to partner with government to reduce, if not eliminate, the scourge which has cost Nigerians a lot in terms of the loss of lives and property.

He commended the President Bola Tinubu administration for showing positive signs of its readiness to make huge investments in the nation’s infrastructure.

Nzekwu said, “This government has indeed shown that indeed it has the desire to spend money on infrastructure.

“We have a responsibility to make sure that we help government make judicious use of the funds they want to make available.

“The president recently disbursed some infrastructure support funds to states it is only quantity surveyors that can help keep track of such funds in terms of ensuring cost effectiveness in its management for project use. “