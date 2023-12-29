We’ll maintain N3500 cement price from January—BUA

Abdul Samad Rabiu

Chairman of the BUA Group, Abdul-Samad Rabiu, said yesterday said the company would maintain its promise of selling cement at the price of N3,500 from January 2024.

He said this while speaking with State House Correspondents after a visit to President Bola Tinubu in Lagos.

He said the company would also make the product accessible and affordable to customers, despite various challenges.

“You know the price that we have set will be N3,500 per bag. You know x factory of course plus VAT and then delivered to customers depending on the region.

“As you know, the factory that we have; one is in Edo, the other one is in Sokoto state. So for example, if you want us to deliver cement to you from Sokoto say to Lagos from Adamawa or to Maiduguri, the distance is quite far.

“So dependent on the distance and dependent on the location. You know the price changes but we intend to keep that promise,” he said.

Rabiu said the cement company’s site in Sokoto that would be inaugurated by January 2024 was expected to further expand the market across the country.