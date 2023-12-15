We’ll leave no stone unturned to drive educational devt — Shettima

Shettima

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Nigeria’s vice president, Kashim Shettima, has assured Nigerians that the current administration will leave no stone unturned in the quest for comprehensive educational development in the country.

Shettima, represented by the Director-General of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Dr Mohammed Bulama, made the vow at the University of Maiduguri 2023 National Alumni Association reunion dinner and award night, held Thursday, in Abuja.

He emphasized that by channeling resources, expertise, and political will, the government would strive to provide an inclusive and updated learning environment for students across the nation.

He said: “We will use the opportunity of our being in this government and in line with the mantra of this government. That is, the renewed hope agenda of this administration, we will use this opportunity to continue to reiterate that we will pursue an agenda that will bring a new lease of life for Nigerians.

“We shall very soon usher in a new era of economic development, national transformation and unprecedented prosperity that will touch the lives of all Nigerians. In the midst of this transformation, education, especially tertiary education will occupy a prominent place and priority.

“This is because it is a firm belief of this administration that Nigeria’s most important, if not its most important asset is its human capital and therefore, no stone will be left unturned to develop the educational sector. This will be done like I said, in accordance with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

On her part, the acting National President, Barr. Afiniki Hananiya, said: “The purpose of this dinner tonight is to showcase our alumni members, those that have attained a very high level in their various careers and we know that we have so many of such in this FCT and worldwide.

“Also, the award is a proof of their dedication, their hard work and the indomitable spirit that characterize our alma mater. Let us remember that their success is a reflection of the values instilled by the University of Maiduguri.”

Also speaking the Vice Chancellor, University of Maiduguri, Professor Aliyu Shugaba, expressed excitement over the feats achieved by the alumnis of the university.

Some of the awardee are: Vice Chancellor, University of Maiduguri, Professor Aliyu Shugaba, the Royal Father, Emir Aminu Ado Bayero of Kano, Senator Ahmed Ibrahim, Professor Babagana Zulum, Dr. Agbo Kefas, Orji Uzor Kalu, Tukur Buratai, Kashim Shettima, among others.