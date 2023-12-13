We’ll improve health sector through increased funding—Tinubu

File: President Bola Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu, yesterday said that his administration was prioritizing and improving Nigeria’s health sector through massive investments and allocation of increased funds to the sector in the proposed 2024 budget.

The President disclosed this at the unveiling of Nigeria’s Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative and the signing of the Health Renewal Compact by Federal, State Governments, and Development Partners at the Old Banquet Halll, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The event was part of activities marking Universal Health Coverage, UHC, Day, observed annually on December 12.

According to him: “Delivering improved quality health is an underpinning factor in my promise of renewed hope to Nigerians. That hope is ignited here today with the support of all multilateral partners and agencies; health is back on the front burner.

‘’This occasion marks an opportunity for collective reflection and action as we recommit ourselves to the noble pursuit of health for all. The theme for this year ‘Health for All: Time for Action’ encapsulates the urgency and the determination with which we must approach this noble goal.

‘’Health is not merely the absence of disease but the embodiment of physical, mental, and social well-being. It is a fundamental human right and Nigeria’s commitment to achieving Universal Health Care coverage is reflected in the unwavering dedication of my administration to uphold this right for every individual, young or old, in rural or urban areas.

“Recognising the importance of primary healthcare as the cornerstone of a resilient, integrated healthcare system, my administration is embarking on a massive effort from 2024 to revamp physical infrastructure, equipment, and retraining of frontline health workers, in collaboration with all the that the 36 states. I say again, thank you for your presence, all the governors here today.

“It’s not a political affiliation matter, it’s a commitment to the welfare of our people, working together as one single entity. Nigeria, with knowledge, people and determination, we will achieve it, we owe our people this, it’s a promise we made, campaigning dancing, ranting, making promises. Here we are. They gave us the mandate, all we pledged, that we will serve them. Now we must deliver.

“Yes, we agree that funding an investment in health is the cornerstone of a resilient, integrated healthcare programme, my administration will continue to work with all of you in equipping and retraining of frontline healthcare workers.”

