We’ll fight school fees increment nationwide, NANS vows

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS has vowed that it will fight against the increase in school fees across tertiary institutions.

The NANS President, Lucky Emonefe made this vow at a stakeholders’ press conference in Abuja on Monday, when some student leaders, including the newly-elected NANS Senate President, Afeez Akinteye.

Emonefe assured that his administration would fight against the increase in school fees across tertiary institutions nationwide.

He noted that NANS was poised to defend the interests of Nigerian students across the board.

He also called for reconciliation among members of the association, especially aggrieved candidates who lost out during the recently concluded election in Abuja, adding that a united NANS would benefit Nigerian students.

Emenofe said, “I appreciate Nigerian students electing me as their president to represent their interests at the national level. Concerning the recent increase in school fees, my administration would do everything in our power to fight against the increase.

“There’s a very recent case at the University of Calabar where school fees were increased by the management, and we have mandated the zonal and state student leaders to intervene. But if they’re unable to resolve the matter, we will intervene in the interests of Nigerian students.”

Earlier during the press conference, some runner-ups, Edom John, Stephen Edidiong, Boniface Emesowun, and Enomfon Umoisien, and the NANS Senate President-elect, Afeez Akinteye, the Clerk-elect, Oladimeji Uthman, amongst others, declared their support for Emonefe while recognising him as the duly-elected NANS President.

Recall that eight candidates from the South-South region—Lucky Emonefe, Edom John, Stephen Edidiong, Boniface Emesowun, Enomfon Umoisien, Rioborue Deniran, Otefe-Oghara, and Pedro Obi—contested the Saturday, December 2, election that produced Emonefe as president.